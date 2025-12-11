Isiah Pacheco, Bam Knight, And 3 More Surprising Week 15 Running Back Streamers

It's Week 15, and the fantasy football playoffs are here. Fantasy owners have been struggling to pick the right running backs all season because they have been so unpredictable. There is no reason to expect that to change now. However, if we pick the wrong running backs this week, our season could be over. If you don't have strong options on your roster to start at the position this week, you may need to look to the waiver wire for startable options. These are the top running back streaming options for Week 15.

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason has been playing well. He's reached at least 40 rushing yards in four straight games and scored a touchdown in two of them. In these four games, he has averaged eight touches per game. This week, he will be matched up against the Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. While the Dallas defense is improved, it's still not anywhere close to good.

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) warms up before they play the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knight is still on waivers in far too many leagues. With the news that Trey Benson will not be returning to action this season, not only is Knight a streaming option, but he is an intriguing rest-of-season option. The issue this week is that he has a brutal matchup against the Houston Texans. Still, he is the clear RB1 in Arizona and is locked in for double-digit touches every week.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Since returning from injury, Pacheco has taken a back seat to Kareem Hunt. However, prior to injury, he had clearly taken over the starting role. Also, the gap between the two got much smaller in Week 14. Hunt only out-carried Pacheco 12 - 9, and both went for 30 yards. However, Hunt did score a touchdown and will likely continue to get the goal-line opportunities. Pacheco could take over the work between the 20s, though.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

De'Von Achane exited Week 14 with a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return. Wright then went on to carry the ball 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. While we do expect Achane to play, it's not a lock, and he could be limited. It would make sense if they wanted to cut back his between-the-tackle carries due to the nature of his injury. This would mean a boost in volume for Wright. The RB2 job in Miami has also proven to have value throughout the season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

This is an ugly one, but JCM has a great matchup against the New York Giants this week. They are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and are allowing more than six yards per carry. While Chris Rodriguez Jr is viewed as the Commanders' starter, it's not by a particularly wide margin. He only out-carried Croskey-Merritt 10 - 7 in Week 14. There is a ton of risk here, but JCM could have some upside in this matchup.

