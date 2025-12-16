The Buffalo Bills, The Kansas City Chiefs, And Three More Week 16 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire

It’s Week 16, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, catch up here. This week, several defenses stand out with favorable matchups, including the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As always, the D/STs we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, making them prime waiver-wire targets. Let’s break down the top five options to consider for your Week 16 lineup.

Buffalo Bills 44%

The Buffalo Bills defense ranks as the 10th-best fantasy defense, averaging 6.7 points per game. They have been on a hot streak, averaging 9.5 fantasy points over their last four games.



In Week 15 against the Patriots, the Bills scored just 3 fantasy points after allowing 31 points, but they did record one interception and three sacks. Despite the slow start, Buffalo rallied from a 21–0 deficit and limited New England to just seven points in the second half, ultimately winning 35–31. That strong finish gives the Bills' defense positive momentum heading into Week 16.



This week, they face the Cleveland Browns, who rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. With rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders leading the Browns, this sets up as a favorable matchup for the Bills' defense.

Kansas City Chiefs 30%

The Chiefs' defense ranks 21st in fantasy, averaging 5.1 points per game. Despite losing Patrick Mahomes and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Kansas City’s defense still delivered a solid fantasy performance in Week 15.

Against the Chargers, the Chiefs scored 9 fantasy points while allowing just 16 points and recording one interception and four sacks.

This week, they face the Tennessee Titans, who rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. With rookie quarterback Cam Ward leading the Titans, this matchup presents another opportunity for the Chiefs' defense to produce a successful fantasy outing.

New Orleans Saints 10%

The Saints' defense currently ranks 15th in fantasy, averaging 6 points per game. They are coming off a solid Week 15 performance against the Carolina Panthers, where they scored 6 fantasy points while holding Carolina to 17 total points and adding a fumble recovery and a sack.

This week, the Saints face the New York Jets, who rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses this season. The Jets may again start UDFA quarterback Brady Cook, who struggled in his first start last week, throwing for 176 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

This matchup sets up well for the Saints' defense to take advantage of a young, inexperienced quarterback and deliver another strong fantasy performance.



Minnesota Vikings 38%

The Vikings' defense ranks 14th in fantasy football, averaging 6.1 points per game. They are coming off one of their worst defensive performances of the season, scoring -1 fantasy point in Week 15 despite a 34–26 win over the Cowboys.



This week, the Vikings face the New York Giants, who rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. With the Giants sitting at 2–12 and struggling badly of late, the Vikings' defense should have a strong opportunity to bounce back and deliver a solid fantasy performance.



Miami Dolphins 15%

The Dolphins' defense ranks 18th in fantasy football, averaging 5.4 points per game. They are coming off a poor Week 15 performance against the Steelers, scoring just 2 fantasy points after allowing 28 points while recording three sacks and no turnovers.

Prior to that game, Miami’s defense was on a hot streak, posting 13 fantasy points against the Saints in Week 13 and 17 points against the Jets in Week 14.

The Dolphins will look to get back on track this week against the Bengals. While Cincinnati presents a tougher matchup with the return of Joe Burrow, they still rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses, keeping the Dolphins in play as a potential bounce-back option.

