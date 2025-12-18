Evan McPherson and Riley Patterson Top Our Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers

Okay, you advanced in your fantasy football playoffs! That is excellent. Okay, there is one problem. You need a kicker to stream because something went wrong and the kicker position is so dependent on what the offenses do err don't do.

We look past the Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Sure, it's a really good one but those two kickers are likely not available to stream.

There are still 30 kickers to examine for Week 16's Saturday through Monday contests. Do not forget our must start kickers for the weekend.

Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals

Take the plunge on McPherson this week. Joe Burrow could have Tee Higgins back in the mix and the Bengals are unlikely to be shut down two weeks in a row. Even better news is that Cincinnati will be playing in Miami where weather will not be an issue.

Miami's pass defense is still questionable as most saw on Monday Night Football. If Burrow can avoid the mental mistakes that plagued him against Baltimore, McPherson will have more chances to kick field goals and extra points.

With both teams playing out the season, the offenses may have a little more leeway than usual. It is why the two kickers could be excellent streaming options. McPherson has again fallen below 50% owned in a few formats.

Riley Patterson - Miami Dolphins

Patterson got considerably unlucky in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami fumbled away several opportunities as Patterson settled for a mere short field goal in the 28-15 defeat. With Quinn Ewers taking over for Tua Tagovailoa, the hope is for more opportunities from the kicking game. Cincinnati has the worst defense in football in terms of giving up points.

The good news for Patterson is all those red zone chances the Bengals allow (57 in 14 games). Yes, that is one large number and the 21 field goals offer hope as well (1.5 per contest). Cincinnati has also been at least -10 points below expectation in eight of their previous 11 games.

Typical Cincinnati games involve numerous chances to score. Add in some players fighting for their jobs and that may help Patterson as well.

Zane Gonzalez - Atlanta Falcons

The pass-happy Arizona Cardinals are next on the schedule. Gonzalez and the Atlanta Falcons should get a boost. Also, Arizona has some of the best weather this weekend. Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and light winds should make life easy for Gonzalez and the Atlanta kicking game. Arizona has given up 40 or more points in four of the last six weeks.

That includes being in the Top 10 in red zone chances allowed and given up. Atlanta should have their chances to move down the field and it looks like Drake London will play as well giving Kirk Cousins and company a bigger boost.

NFL Week 16 Injury Roundup:



DNP: Josh Jacobs, Rome Odunze, Rashee Rice, Tet McMillan, Woody Marks, Alvin Kamara



Practicing: Saquon Barkley, D'Andre Swift, Drake London, Marvin Harrison, Geno Smith, Tee Higginshttps://t.co/MLynllcnCM — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) December 18, 2025

It was a limited practice but considering he had not been on the field in weeks, this is encouraging. Even as a decoy, London can be a threat which only helps the fortunes of Gonzalez. Plus, the effect of a game-winning field goal cannot hurt. Atlanta has a chance to continue their rebound after that brutal seven losses in eight games stretch.

Fantasy On SI News: