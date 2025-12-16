Riley Patterson and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 16 Fantasy Football

Do not overlook your kickers, people. They can win you the week, be sure of that. Take a look at Jason Myers. He has not has any less than (13) Fantasy Points since October. If you find the recipe for success, you can win the week through your kicker. Luckily for you, I like to think that I have the recipe for success. That leads me to my three must-start kickers of Week 16 Fantasy Football.

Eddy Pineiro, SF (@ IND)

Who would have though that Pineiro — a midseason pickup — would be the most accurate kicker in football? Pineiro is 25/25, including being 6/6 from beyond 50 yards. This week he gets an indoor game, so we get to see his upside (logically) continue.

The 49ers are the FPI 3rd best offense in the NFL. They also are averaging (2.4) Attempts per Game, near the top of the NFL in Field Goal Rate.

The Colts are 24th in Total Defense and they are the FPI 15th ranked defense in the NFL. There is not much reason to doubt Pineiro this week.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs Raiders)

This is Fairbairn's third consecutive week as a must-start kicker. This is deservingly so as he is averaging (11.6) Points per Game over his last five games. In 12 Games, Fairbairn has (37) Field Goals Attempts — best in the NFL. Meanwhile, he is 89.2% accurate, missing only from beyond 50 yards. Even then, he is 60% — above average.

Houston is surely a mid-tiered offense, but as we noted above, they produce opportunities for their kickers. They face the Raiders this week, which they rank as a mid-tiered defense (FPI 21st). There is little doubt to bench Fairbairn given his tremendous success.

Riley Patterson, MIA (vs Bengals)

Patterson has been an obscure success in Fantasy Football. He is the 7th most accurate kicker in football (92.3%). He marks up to be 24-for-26 in his 14 Games filling in for Jason Sanders. This marks him also up to (2.0) Attempts per Game. This seems to imply that Patterson is very likely to make at least two field goals in any given game.

The Bengals will be the opposing party to the Dolphins, and they are quite possibly the worst defense in the NFL. The Bengals are 32nd in Total Defense and Points Allowed. As a value-add, the weather is rather favorable with average wind and sun all afternoon. Patterson can handle this.

