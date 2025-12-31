Dylan Sampson, Malik Davis Lead Week 18 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers

The bad news for Week 18 is that it's difficult to navigate because so many teams are resting their players. However, if you need a running back this week, the good news is that this is a fantastic week to stream the position with very little competition on the waiver wire. These are the top running back streaming options for Week 18.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

With Quinshon Judkins going down in Week 16 with a leg injury, rookie Dylan Sampson returned from his own injury in Week 17 to lead the backfield in both carries and targets, with 11 carries and three targets. While he only managed to turn his opportunities into 27 yards in a defensive battle with a tough Pittsburgh Steelers rush defense, the matchup will not be tough this week. Cleveland faces off with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs this season. Sampson should dominate in this game.

Ronnie Rivers, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers (20) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With Blake Corum dealing with an injury and Kyren Williams expected to be rested or limited in Week 17, Rivers is the next man up for the Rams. This will be a massive opportunity for him against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With Jimmy Garoppolo likely playing quarterback for the majority of this game, the offense should still be able to move the ball against the Cardinals' defense.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is another team we expect to bench or limit their stars in the final week of the season as they prepare for the playoffs. With James Cook likely sidelined, Davis projects as his true backup despite Ty Johnson being the more valuable running back when he plays alongside Cook. Johnson should see a slight uptick in his limited role, but we expect Davis to step in and take the majority of Cook's carries. With a matchup against the New York Jets, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points in the league to the position, they should have no issues running the ball in this game.

Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams got hurt last week and is not expected to play this week. Once he exited in Week 17, Davis stepped in and played well in a great matchup against the Washington Commanders. He has an even better matchup this week against the New York Giants, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. We expect Davis to have a big game in a bell-cow role this week.

Tank Bigbsy, Philadelphia Eagles

You may see a trend developing here, but Bigsby is expected to start in place of Saquon Barkley this week against the Commanders, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Even with their backups in, the Eagles should be able to move the ball against Washington. Will Shipley could also have value in this back in Week 18.

