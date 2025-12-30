Malik Willis and Other Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Sit in Week 18

Picking the right quarterback every week sets the edge that swings a matchup. Week 18 of the NFL season brings trap plays and tough matchups for QBs as teams grapple with the pressure to maximize scoring in the fantasy football championship.

Below are several signal callers to sit, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers make the correct start-sit decisions and win a title.

Malik Willis (Packers) @ Vikings

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal regarding whether Willis or Jordan Love, who suffered a concussion in Week 16, would start in Week 18 after the team’s loss to the Ravens in Week 17. Willis showed off his dual-threat capabilities this past week, scoring 31.52 fantasy points by throwing for 288 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 60 yards and two more scores on the ground. Many fantasy managers may be inclined to pick him up off waivers and stream him, but he faces a stout Vikings defense in Week 18. Minnesota surrenders the fewest FPPG to QBs, allowing just 11.59 points per contest.

The highest-graded QB in Week 17:



MALIK WILLIS 🧀 pic.twitter.com/0Z1l9MBiOL — PFF (@PFF) December 29, 2025

Bo Nix (Broncos) vs. Chargers

Nix is an up-and-down quarterback best used in lineups when the matchup allows. Unfortunately, Week 18 isn’t one of those weeks. The Broncos face the Chargers, who allow the third-fewest FPPG to opposing QBs. They’re the only team in the NFL with more interceptions (19) than touchdowns allowed (16). Los Angeles is allowing just 16.6 points per game over its last five contests, as well. I would look elsewhere in Week 18, leaving Nix, who has struggled as of late, on the bench.

Off to a historic start. 👏 pic.twitter.com/IdpVomvB2Z — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 27, 2025

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) vs. Panthers

Mayfield has simply not been a good fantasy quarterback this season. He hasn’t eclipsed 20 fantasy points since Week 10, and the Buccaneers have lost seven of their last eight. Mayfield threw for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Panthers in Week 16. Believe it or not, the Panthers allow the sixth-fewest FPPG to quarterbacks. It’s best to leave Mayfield on the bench in Week 18, as many better options are floating around on the waiver wire.

Tyler Shough (Saints) @ Falcons

This is one I’ve gone back and forth on. Shough has been fantastic lately, but the Falcons have a stingy pass defense. They just intercepted MVP favorite Matthew Stafford three times and limited him to 12.76 fantasy points, which was his second-worst scoring output of the season. Overall, Atlanta allows just 15.98 FPPG to opposing QBs. Shough has shown enough to make him the Saints’ starter next season, but I would leave him on the bench in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 18.

Rookie QBs with back-to-back games of 300+ yards and 0 INTs since 1970:



Tyler Shough

Joe Burrow

Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/UC3nz76KkZ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 29, 2025

Check out our Week 18 waiver wire quarterbacks.

