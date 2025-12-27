Fantasy Football Week 17 Deep-Sleepers: Rhamondre Stevenson, Dylan Sampson and 4 More

Sleepers pay the bills much of the time. We can rely on our big names, but injuries happen, and depth charts shift. We must stay locked in start-to-finish, and sleepers can guide us to victory. This week is Championship Week for many, and we happen to find more sleepers than ever. This will be six of our best sleeper options to use in Week 17 Fantasy Football.

Tyler Shough, QB (@ Titans)

This is a prime week to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Shough has surged to the top of betting odds given the injuries of TreVeyon Henderson and the struggles of Tetairoa McMillan. Shough seems to be improving week-by-week, and he now gets a Bottom-10 Titans defense.

Michael Carter, RB (@ Bengals)

He is not a sexy pick, but he is a pick of volume. The Cardinals have endured more Running Back injuries than can ever be imagined. Carter now finds himself as the full-time RB1, and the volume should be looking like 15+ Touches against on of the worst run stops in the NFL.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB (@ Jets)

It appears that Henderson is going to be out this week, paving way for RB1 duties to reach Stevenson. He is not shy to this role, he had just lost it over the past month or two. The Jets have fallen to become the 31st ranked run stop, and Stevenson should not only favor from a good matchup, but a forward-looking game script.

Dylan Sampson, RB (vs Steelers)

Dylan Sampson is back this week. Excited to see what he can do with a larger workload without Judkins in the lineup#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/wAYoSqcjzz — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) December 25, 2025

If Sampson can go (hand), and it looks that he will go, the Browns will love to use him in a different, dynamic role as compared to Quinshon Judkins. With Judkins out, Sampson will be the RB1, well ahead of Jerome Ford. The Steelers are only 15th in Rushing Yards Allowed, being very average. If the Browns can stay in this game, Sampson has value. As per Las Vegas, the Browns are only (3.0) point underdogs.

Konata Mumpfield, WR (@ Falcons)

Davante Adams had some high praise for Rams rookie WR Konata Mumpfield after his first career TD: pic.twitter.com/bujGxGN1IJ — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 19, 2025

Mumpfield may only have (8) Receptions on the season, but in the absence of Davante Adams, he had 3-for-40 Yards in Week 16. Mumpfield also played to 46% of snaps, marking him 2nd highest among Rams Wide Receivers, and 22% above anyone else. It looks like they trust Mumpfield and he will be the Rams WR2 on the best offense in the NFL.

As for this matchup, the Falcons are 22nd versus Wide Receivers. Without AJ Terrell, this unit is much worse. Luckily for Mumpfield, he may avoid Terrell as he will see much more of Puka Nacua.

Jake Tonges, TE (vs Bears)

George Kittle looks to miss Week 17, making Tonges the TE1. We have a sample size to go off of here, and it is a good one. In Weeks 1-6, Tonges record (25) Receptions for (3) Touchdowns. He may perform in this game as the 49ers 2nd pass-catcher, and this game should be ultra competitive, making way for a back-and-forth, favoring the passing game.

