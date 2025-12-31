Michael Mayer Tops List of Week 18 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers

The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.

Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.

By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.

Week 18 of the NFL season offers a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their championship-game lineups. Here are streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.

Dalton Schulz (Texans) vs. Colts (ESPN: 60% Yahoo: 55%)

Despite being a top 10 tight end, Schultz is still available in more than 40% of ESPN and Yahoo Fantasy leagues. He’s coming off a down performance, but that was against a stout Chargers defense. He has a chance to bounce back in a big way in Week 18 against the Colts. Indianapolis allows the eighth-most FPPG to tight ends. Overall, the Colts' defense has allowed the second-most passing yards (4257) this season. C.J. Stroud was one of my QBs to start in Week 18, making Schultz a strong option as a streamer.

Colston Loveland (Bears) vs. Lions (ESPN: 49% Yahoo: 49%)

Loveland is available in over 50% of ESPN and Yahoo Fantasy leagues. He’s coming off his best performance since Week 9, which saw him post over 100 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown receptions. The rookie recorded a 6-94-1 receiving line on a career-high 10 targets for 21.4 fantasy points in a high-scoring game against the 49ers in Week 17. This week, he faces a Lions team that has been solid against tight ends, but has been more generous as of late. Lions-Bears projects as another high-scoring game, which gives Loveland a significant boost.

AJ Barner (Seahawks) @ 49ers (ESPN: 33% Yahoo: 19%)

Barner has back-to-back games with a touchdown, upping his TD total to seven on the season. Elijah Arroyo was placed on IR in mid-December, allowing Barner to return to his early-season form. The 49ers allow the ninth-most FPPG to tight ends. This is another game expected to be high-scoring. These two factors boost Barner’s value in Week 18. He’s readily available on all platforms.

Michael Mayer (Raiders) vs. Chiefs (ESPN: 10% Yahoo: 12%)

Notching a TE4 finish in Week 17 was Mayer, who drew a start for the Raiders with Brock Bowers on IR. Mayer caught 9-of-10 targets for 89 yards, netting 17.9 fantasy points. He will make another start in Week 18 and will be the top target for whoever gets the start for the Raiders under center. The Chiefs have guarded tight ends well in 2025, but with limited playmakers on Las Vegas’ offense, Mayer will see plenty of looks.

