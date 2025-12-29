Luther Burden & Parker Washington Headline Week 18 Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups

The final week of the season is here, and it's time for our last waiver wire of the year for those who are still playing beyond Week 17. This is a huge week for the waiver wire because there are a lot of players who could be rested, leaving fantasy owners scrambling for starters. You don't want to get caught off guard with a wide receiver resting and having no one to start in their place. These are the top wide receiver waiver wire adds for Week 18.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Burden had a huge game on Sunday Night Football, catching eight of nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. He was far and away the Bears' top wide receiver in this game. Jahdae Walker was behind him, catching just two passes for 30 yards. We do not expect to see Rome Odunze back until the playoffs, and Olamide Zaccheaus is injured, which consolidates the targets. DJ Moore caught just one pass for seven yards in Week 17. Scoop up Burden; he has a ton of upside against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Washington has now been the Jags' top receiver for two consecutive weeks. In Week 17, he caught eight of 10 targets for 115 yards. That brings his two-week total to 14 receptions on 20 targets for 260 yards and a touchdown. That is too much production to ignore. In Week 18, he will face off against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan had a huge game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. A team that is tough against wide receivers. He was the Bucs' top receiver, catching seven of nine targets for 114 yards. For whatever reason, he seems to have a much better connection with Baker Mayfield than Emeka Egbuka does, and has stepped back in after missing the majority of the season and pushed Egbuka aside.

Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Williams is a potential boom-or-bust option for Week 18. With Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins both injured, Williams saw an uptick in both snaps and targets, catching three of five targets for 20 yards. We expect Boutte and Hollins to both miss this week as well, which should lead to more opportunities for the Pats' deep threat. He could break a big one this Sunday against the Dolphins.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston once again had a big game in Week 17 against a brutal Houston Texans defense. Over the past two games, he has now caught nine passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. He does have a tough matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, but he doesn't tend to get the WR1 treatment, which should help his production. Last time these teams faced off, he caught six passes for 89 yards.

