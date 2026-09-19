Fantasy Football Week 2 Deep-Sleepers: Kaelon Black, Jaylin Noel, and 3 Others

Less than 24 hours until Sunday's kickoff, we need to stream a fantasy football player who can fuel Sunday's winning effort. Whether you're dealing with these late injury designations for Zay Flowers and Ladd McConkey or simply looking for a better matchup in a deep league, I have you covered. Here are 5 viable deep-sleepers that have something to offer.

RB, Kaelon Black

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, it was due to Christian McCaffrey's cramping in Australia, but Black did get some awesome work in Week 1. He had 14 total rushing attempts. The better sign is that RB3, Jordan James, touched the ball zero times. The expected RB2 split was not observed.

We can take a liking to Black's ceiling in Week 2. Why? The 49ers are massive favorites to defeat the Dolphins in California. It is likely that, with a big lead, McCaffrey will again see a mild limitation on his snaps. Thus, Black can take advantage of the second-half run-script.

In Week 2, Black is my RB61. The projection calls for only 4.1 rushing attempts. Yet, the upside can see that number more than double. I do not suggest starting Black, but in a pinch, it can be done.

RB, Braelon Allen

No team ran the ball at a higher rate than the New York Jets in Week 1 (62%). Of 39 total rushing attempts, Allen had 10 of them (26%). My new projection hands Allen a 22% share of the Jets' rushing offense. Factoring in run-blocking to rushing ability, the Jets are my 13th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL.

The Jets will play host to the Packers on Sunday afternoon. The game has a 47% chance of rain and 23 mph wind gusts. If it does indeed rain, that will further fuel the high run rate. Allen is the RB50 in Week 2 with 5.9 projected attempts and 25.4 projected yards.

WR, Jaylin Noel

Now that Nico Collins is out, Noel will see a large role elevation alongside Kayshon Boutte. In fact, I have Boutte now ranked as a low-end WR2 in Week 2. He is not quite a 'deep-sleeper,' owned at about a 30% clip in fantasy football. Noel is.

Noel comes in as my WR52 in Week 2. He is projected to have 4.8 targets, 3.1 receptions, 38.7 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns. That is on a 19% share of the team' projected receiving yards, or 3rd on the team.

Volatile as it may be this week with Noel, a newly acquired Boutte, and an average tight end in Dalton Schultz, Noel could easily lead the team in Week 1 volume. Houston gets the Bengals, who I rank as the NFL's 27th-best defense.

WR, Demarcus Robinson

In Week 1, Robinson was connected with for 50 yards and a touchdown on 2 receptions, after running 21 total routes. De'Zhaun Stribling is now on the IR; Robinson's route count should touch the 30 range. He will start alongside Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.

This game can get out of hand very fast. The 49ers get the Miami Dolphins in what might be among the biggest gaps between two teams of the 2026 NFL season. Expect San Francisco to play loose and take shots early on. The man for that job? Robinson,

In his 11th NFL season, Robinson has reached the Super Bowl with 3 different teams. He has 29 touchdowns over 162 games, despite rarely being a starter. As a 49er, Robinson averages 13.6 yards per reception.

TE, Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is one of my favorite tight end streaming options this week. Available in about 85% of fantasy leagues, the shot is worth it. Freiermuth is my TE18 as of Saturday. On 31 routes run last Sunday, Freiermuth had 5 targets, all for receptions, including a 46-yard reception and a touchdown.

The expectation is that the Steelers will use the tight end position heavily in 2026. Not to mention, Michael Pittman Jr. is not fully healthy to play on Sunday and may not play, pending confirmation, as he is reported to be out.

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