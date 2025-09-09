Aaron Rodgers And 2 More Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks To Target
One key time to be more aggressive on the waiver wire is after Week 1, even at the quarterback position. The post-Week 1 waiver wire should be thought of as a buying opportunity. We have evidence, not offseason speculation, to base our decisions on.
Aaron Rodgers may have one good week all season, and we just saw it, as he did against his former team, the New York Jets. It’s also possible he’ll be back to his old self, have a renaissance season and put up stats comparable to his best years. Ultimately, what we’re looking for are players with a high-scoring ceiling potential.
However, it’s again important to remind ourselves that backup quarterbacks are typically a luxury. If there are ~15 starting quarterbacks on the waiver wire, think of that as an extension of your bench because there are options available. Generally, you want to focus your bench on the skill positions first and foremost. So only carry a backup if facing an injury, a bye or poor play from your starter.
These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Week 2 QB waiver wire pickups
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (14% rostered on Yahoo)
To his credit, we haven’t heard much from Rodgers this offseason, at least compared to the last couple years. It seemed that every week, Rodgers would show up on the Pat McAfee Show, and make headlines for something he said.
Lucky for us, Rodgers is back on his BS and turning heads for his performance on the field. The 41-year-old signal-caller completed 73.3% of his passes, threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns against the Jets on Sunday. Do I trust him to do it again? Not really, but I’m happy to have him prove me wrong while sitting on my bench.
It may have been about four years ago, but Rodgers was a top-five fantasy quarterback. And if he were healthy, you could pencil him in for a top 10 finish every year. Follow the points and add Rodgers to your roster.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (6% rostered)
For one forgotten season back in 2022, the planets aligned for Jones, and he delivered a top 10 fantasy season. On paper, the former New York Giants quarterback had a nice mix of elusiveness, protecting the football and working well within his offensive system. The problem is the rest of his entire career.
With Jones, we know what we’re getting. A not very good, mostly average signal-caller who, at his best, is just good enough to be on a roster. It’s important to remember that this game was essentially handed to Jones and the Colts. The Miami Dolphins turned the ball over three times and were nearly shut out before finding the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.
It’s not often that the game script presents itself so generously to work in Jones’s favor. So while it’s swell that he played well, in a “I’m rooting for the guy” sense, I don’t think I’m going out on a limb when I say there are almost no scenarios where I would trust Jones enough to plug him into my starting lineup. However, in a deeper league format where only a handful of quarterbacks are available on the wire, there’s no harm in holding him with a “wait-and-see” strategy and further, to keep him off someone else’s roster who may be looking for a Tua Tagovailoa or Russell Wilson replacement.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (33% rostered)
Often overlooked as the forgotten quarterback from the 2024 draft class, Penix performed the best among Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams, depending on the scoring system. The Falcons didn’t come away with the win, losing by three to the Bucs, but the lefty signal-caller delivered 298 passing yards and a score, along with 21 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Atlanta would likely prefer to run the ball more. Penix finished with the fifth-most pass attempts in Week 1, so don’t pencil him in as a guy who will throw it 600+ times this year. However, fantasy managers looking for an efficient quarterback in a balanced offense, this game manager might be the right fit.
Other quarterbacks to consider: Justin Fields, NYJ; Trevor Lawrence, JAC; Geno Smith, LV; Joe Flacco, CLE; Jaxson Dart, NYG