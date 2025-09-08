Quentin Johnston, Dylan Sampson and 5 More Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds
The first week of the NFL season always delivers surprises, and that’s when the waiver wire starts to shape fantasy leagues.
Early moves often prove to be the most impactful of the year, with managers able to snag potential breakout stars before the rest of the league catches up. Week 2 is where savvy managers separate themselves. It’s not just about filling holes, it’s about identifying the kind of pickups who can swing matchups or even become league winners.
Whether it’s a rookie flashing real upside, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity, these early adds can set the tone for the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 2.
*Percentage denotes player’s availability on ESPN and Yahoo*
Hollywood Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN: 50% Yahoo: 25%)
Brown made my list of waiver wire adds for Week 1. The underlying reason for that pick was because of Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension. Well, Xavier Worthy was knocked out of Friday’s game early in the first quarter after colliding with Travis Kelce and injuring his shoulder. Brown became the de facto No. 1 wide receiver for the Chiefs and posted a stat line of 10 receptions for 99 yards on 16 targets. The severity of Worthy’s injury remains unknown, but Brown provides value whether or not he misses time.
Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 33% Yahoo: 46%)
Sampson is a potential league-winner and should be the No. 1 waiver wire target. The rookie out of Tennessee rushed 12 times for 29 yards and added eight receptions for 64 yards. He led the Browns in rushing yards, receptions and total touches. Sampson’s 12 carries were also twice as many as the next most on the team, as Jerome Ford commanded just six carries. Quinshon Judkins will potentially make his debut in Week 2 after finally signing his rookie contract. However, Sampson looks to have established a significant role in the Browns’ offense.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN: 4% Yahoo: 8%)
Johnston significantly improved in 2024, recording a receiving line of 55-711-8. He carried that positive momentum into 2025, as he hauled in five receptions for 79 yards and 2 TDs in Week 1. Justin Herbert looked sharp and in full command of the Chargers offense, and Johnston’s ability to separate and make plays downfield makes him a natural fit as one of Herbert’s top weapons. As a former first-round pick who is finally hitting his stride, Johnston has the talent and opportunity to continue being a key piece of this passing attack moving forward.
Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 5%)
Jones might be a worthwhile pickup for any manager looking for a quarterback. He unexpectedly hung 33 points on the Dolphins to cap off a dominant Week 1 win for the Colts, which was their first in 11 years. Jones completed 22-of-29 passes (75.9%) for 272 yards and a TD. He also rushed seven times for 26 yards and two TDs. His performance netted nearly 30 fantasy points. Much of his value comes from his usage in the rushing game, particularly on the goal line.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 2%)
Fannin also made my list of waiver wire adds for Week 1. To be completely transparent, choosing him was based purely on his talent and betting that he would make plays when given the opportunity. I was right, and it happened earlier than anticipated. The rookie out of Bowling Green corralled seven passes for 63 yards and led the Browns with nine targets. At a thin position like tight end, Fannin provides immense value as a playmaker with the ball in his hands.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 1%)
A more underrated waiver wire pickup would be Boutte. The third-year pro recorded his first 100-yard receiving performance in the final game of the 2024 season and followed that performance with another 100-yard game. His final stat line was six receptions for 103 yards. He led the Patriots in receiving and set a new career-high in targets with eight. That number also tied for the Patriots’ team lead. Boutte was Drake Maye’s favorite target despite Stefon Diggs joining the team in the offseason. Boutte
Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 1%)
Johnson led the Saints in receptions (8) and receiving yards (76) in their loss to the Cardinals. He also saw 11 targets, which was second behind Chris Olave’s 13. The Saints will likely be trailing in most of their games in 2025. That bodes well for Johnson, who has consistently been a solid streaming option at tight end the past few years. Tight-end-needy teams should consider adding him on the waiver wire this week.