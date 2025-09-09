Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and 3 More Week 2 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire
The waiver wire moves fast in fantasy football—especially when it comes to defenses and special teams (D/ST). One week, a D/ST could be a key part of your lineup, helping you secure a win; the next, they’re back on the waiver wire. These quick shifts are often driven by weekly matchups and recent performances. To give you an edge in Week 2, we’ve highlighted the top five D/ST options worth picking up to help you win your matchup.
Los Angeles Rams ( Espn: 7% Yahoo: 28%)
The Rams put together a solid performance in Week 1 against the Texans, allowing just 9 points while racking up 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 sacks—good for 12 fantasy points. In Week 2, they face the Tennessee Titans on the road, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who struggled in his debut. Ward managed just 12 points against the Broncos, was sacked six times, and lost a fumble. This sets up a favorable matchup for the Rams’ defense, which should have plenty of opportunities to pressure the rookie and generate turnovers.
San Francisco 49ers (Espn: 19% Yahoo 34%)
The 49ers turned in a strong performance in Week 1 against the Seahawks, allowing just 13 points while recovering 2 fumbles and recording 1 sack—good for 10 fantasy points. In Week 2, they’ll take on the New Orleans Saints, who mustered only 13 points at home against the Cardinals. While rookie QB Spencer Rattler avoided turnovers and was sacked just once, the Saints’ offense struggled to find any rhythm. With defensive coordinator Robert Saleh at the helm, expect the 49ers to apply consistent pressure and take advantage of a shaky New Orleans attack.
Dallas Cowboys ( Espn: 4% Yahoo 7%)
The Cowboys faced a tough test in Week 1 against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Despite trading away star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers in the offseason, Dallas held their own, allowing 24 points—but just 3 in the second half. While they managed only 1 sack and didn’t force any turnovers, the defense showed resilience. In Week 2, they get a much softer matchup against a struggling Giants offense that put up just 6 points against Washington. With calls already mounting for Russell Wilson to be benched, the Cowboys could capitalize on New York’s instability and make for a strong streaming option this week.
Indianapolis Colts ( Espn 32% Yahoo 1%)
The Colts delivered an impressive defensive showing in Week 1, holding the Dolphins to just 8 points and pitching a shutout through the first three quarters. They totaled 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 sacks—resulting in 14 fantasy points. While Week 2 brings a tougher challenge against the Denver Broncos, the Colts will be at home and riding high on momentum. If they can maintain that same level of pressure and discipline, they could remain a solid streaming option.
Atlanta Falcons (Espn 1% Yahoo 1%)
The Falcons gave up 23 points and managed just 1 sack with no turnovers in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, resulting in only 3 fantasy points. However, Week 2 presents a more favorable matchup as they face the Minnesota Vikings and young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making his second career NFL start. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is likely to dial up the pressure early in an effort to force mistakes from the young signal-caller. That game plan could make Atlanta’s defense a sneaky streaming option for Week 2.