The Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, And Three More Week 3 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
We’re two weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time to revisit the waiver wire for potential defense/special teams (D/ST) pickups heading into Week 3. In this article, we’ll highlight D/ST options rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, perfect for managers looking to stream or find value in under-the-radar units.
If you missed it, you can check out last week’s waiver wire article here to see how our picks performed. Now, let’s dive into the best D/ST options that should be available on your waiver wire heading into Week 3.
Atlanta Falcons ESPN 1%
Last week, the Atlanta Falcons put on an impressive defensive performance, allowing just 6 points while recording 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions, good for 21 total fantasy points in their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. This was a major improvement from Week 1, when they gave up 23 points, recorded only 1 sack, and failed to force any turnovers, totaling just 3 fantasy points against the Buccaneers.
This week, the Falcons face a favorable road matchup against the 0-2 Carolina Panthers. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is currently tied for the league lead with 3 interceptions, giving the Falcons plenty of opportunities to create turnovers and rack up fantasy points once again.
Kansas City Chiefs ESPN 12%
In Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs gave up 27 points and recorded 3 sacks, resulting in just 2 fantasy points. This performance was similar to Week 1, when they allowed 20 points and had 2 sacks for a total of 4 fantasy points.
Despite the Chiefs’ early-season defensive struggles, the unit still boasts plenty of talent, including Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, and George Karlaftis, that can help turn things around. This week, they face a favorable matchup against the New York Giants, offering a prime opportunity for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to get his group back on track and generate some much-needed turnovers.
Green Bay Packers ESPN 45%
In Week 2 against the Commanders, the Green Bay Packers gave up 18 points while recording 4 sacks and no turnovers, resulting in 6 total fantasy points. In Week 1, they allowed just 13 points, added 4 sacks, and notched 1 interception for a solid 11 fantasy points.
This week, the Packers face the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Given Flacco’s limited mobility at this stage in his career, Green Bay should have a strong opportunity to generate pressure, rack up sacks, and potentially force turnovers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN 15 %
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 allowed 19 points and recorded 3 sacks, but failed to force any turnovers in their matchup against the Texans, resulting in just 5 fantasy points. In Week 1, they gave up 20 points with only 1 sack and again recorded no turnovers.
This week, the Buccaneers face a New York Jets team expected to start veteran backup Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, with starting quarterback Justin Fields currently in concussion protocol. This matchup presents a strong opportunity for Tampa Bay to generate its first turnover of the season and potentially limit the Jets’ scoring output.
Las Vegas Raiders ESPN 1%
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders allowed 20 points against the Chargers, adding 2 sacks and a fumble recovery for a total of 4 fantasy points. In Week 1, they gave up just 13 points while recording 4 sacks and an interception, totaling 9 fantasy points.
This week, the Raiders take on the Washington Commanders, who are expected to be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and will likely turn to veteran Marcus Mariota. This matchup could present a strong opportunity for Maxx Crosby and the Raiders’ defense to make an impact with sacks and turnovers.