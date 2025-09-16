Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, And 4 More Must-Add Fantasy Running Backs In Week 3
Week 2 is now behind us, and it's time to start focusing on Week 3 and beyond. The first step is hitting our waiver wire, and no position is more important to hit on the waiver wire than the running backs. These are the running backs to target on your waiver wire for Week 3.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
With Tank Bigsby shipped out of town to Philadelphia, the backfield in Jacksonville is much less crowded than it was just a week ago. In Week 2, Tuten was the team's most efficient runner and their best receiving back. In Week 2, he carried the ball eight times for 42 yards at 5.3 yards per carry, and added two catches for 32 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. handled 14 carries for 71 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards. The worst-case scenario seems to be that Tuten has a significant role in a split backfield; however, it's also very possible that he slowly takes over this backfield and becomes the Jaguars' RB1.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier is a distant RB2 in Atlanta, but they have been running the ball a ton, and he has seen double-digit carries in both games so far this season. In Week 1, he had 10 carries for 24 yards, and in Week 2, he saw 16 carries that he turned into 76 yards and a touchdown, and caught a four-yard pass. The volume alone is more than enough to make him worth the add. He can also serve as an elite handcuff with standalone value.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson has consistently looked better than James Conner so far this season and has been much more efficient. The only thing that has saved Conner is touchdowns. We have seen Benson outperform Conner both on the ground and through the air. Through two games, Benson has 11 carries for 83 yards at 7.5 yards per carry and has caught five of seven targets for 36 yards. Conner has 73 yards on 23 carries for 3.2 yards per carry and has caught all five of his targets for 23 yards; however, he has scored two touchdowns. This could be another backfield that is slowly changing hands.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Skattebo took over the starting job for the Giants in Week 2. He carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a TD, and caught two of three passes for 14 yards. Tracy saw just five carries that he took for 15 yards, but he did catch four of five carries for 36 yards. This is still a shaky backfield, but Skattebo should not be on the waiver wire.
Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookie Kaleb Johnson was once again a non-factor in Week 2, rushing just one time for one yard. Gainwell once again got RB2 usage, seeing five carries and five targets. He finished the week with 20 rushing yards, three receptions, and 16 receiving yards. While we all want to see Johnson, until we do, Gainwell holds value.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders
With Austin Ekeler out for the season with an Achilles injury, McNichols is expected to slide into the pass-catching role out of the backfield for the Commanders. It remains to see exactly how the running back snaps shake out in Washington, but McNichols is worth a speculative pickup in PPR leagues.