Troy Franklin And 4 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 3
As we head into Week 3 of the fantasy football season, it’s time to start getting strategic, especially if your wide receiver corps has been hit by injuries or underperformance. That’s where streaming comes into play. While not every team has a true WR1, there are always matchups to exploit and undervalued players flying under the radar who can deliver solid points in a pinch. Whether you’re dealing with a dud start from your early-round pick or looking to capitalize on a juicy matchup, these WR streaming options can give your lineup the boost it needs this week.
Let’s dive into the top wide receiver streamers for Week 3 who are likely available and primed to produce.
Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin: ESPN 39.3%
Troy Franklin took a big step forward in Week 2, hauling in 8 catches on 9 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rush for 11 yards, good for 24 fantasy points. This was a significant jump from his Week 1 performance, where he posted 4 catches on 6 targets for 44 yards, totaling just 8.4 fantasy points. Notably, Franklin’s usage also increased: after seeing a 59% snap share (45 snaps) in Week 1, he was on the field for 83% of snaps (48 snaps) in Week 2. With his involvement trending upward and his talent starting to shine through, Franklin looks primed for a breakout. If he’s still on your waiver wire, scoop him up now and consider starting him in Week 3 before the rest of your league catches on.
Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs: ESPN 29.5%
Romeo Doubs saw a slight uptick in involvement in Week 2, finishing with 3 catches on 5 targets for 28 yards and a touchdown, good for 11.8 fantasy points. That’s an improvement over his Week 1 performance, where he caught 2 of 4 targets for 68 yards and totaled 8.8 fantasy points. His snap share also increased from 71% (34 snaps) in Week 1 to 74% (50 snaps) in Week 2. With Jayden Reed sidelined, Doubs is poised to take on a larger role in the Packers’ passing attack. He’s a solid streaming option for Week 3, especially in deeper leagues or as a flex play in favorable matchups.
Tennessee Titans WR Elic Ayomanor: ESPN 17.2%
Ayomanor lands on the WR streamer list for the second straight week and for good reason. He broke out in Week 2, catching 4 of 6 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown, totaling 15.6 fantasy points. He played 48 snaps, accounting for 73% of the team’s offensive plays. This was a notable step up from his Week 1 performance, where he caught just 2 of 7 targets for 13 yards (3.3 fantasy points), despite seeing a slightly higher snap share (79% on 45 snaps). With his efficiency and involvement on the rise, Ayomanor is starting to look like a key piece of the Titans’ passing attack. If you’re in need of a reliable WR3 or flex play, he deserves strong consideration in your Week 3 lineup.
Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman: ESPN 24.9 %
Rashod Bateman hasn’t had the most explosive start to the 2025 season, posting just 2 catches on 4 targets for 10 yards (3.0 fantasy points) in Week 1, and following that up with 2 catches for 15 yards on 4 targets in Week 2 (3.5 fantasy points). While the production hasn’t been there yet, his usage offers some encouragement for fantasy managers. Bateman played 37 snaps (73% snap share) in Week 1 and 33 snaps (59%) in Week 2, showing he’s still a consistent part of the Ravens’ offense. With a potential shootout on deck against the Lions in Week 3, Bateman makes for a sneaky streaming option, especially for teams in deeper leagues or dealing with injuries at the WR position.
Houston Texans WR Christian Kirk: ESPN 21.6 %
Christian Kirk is set to make his 2025 season debut in Week 3, and the timing couldn’t be better. He’ll face off against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is expected to step into a significant role right away, especially with Justin Watson landing on IR earlier this week. Watson had been operating as the team’s primary slot receiver through the first two games, a role Kirk is likely to inherit. That’s good news for fantasy managers, as QB C.J. Stroud currently targets the short area of the field at the third-highest rate in the league. With the opportunity and matchup aligning, Kirk is a strong start in Week 3 and a solid streaming option in PPR formats.