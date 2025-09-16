Fantasy Football Week 3 FAAB Report: Wan'Dale Robinson, Jake Browning, and 10 Other Waiver Wire Targets
Welcome to Week 3!
We saw a ton of injury shake up this week – especially at the quarterback position – so I’m sure this article will find some of you scrambling for a Joe Burrow or J.J. McCarthy replacement.
We still haven’t hit a “empty out your pockets” moment yet, there are some decent pickups out there that we need to pay attention to as we enter our FAAB bids this week.
And without further ado, let’s take a look at three players at each position that we should all be adding to our fantasy rosters.
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 30% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
FAAB recommendation: 6-7 percent of budget
Two weeks in a row of a Daniel JonesWa recommendation feels weird, but here we are! Jones has put up back-to-back 20-plus fantasy point performances and looks comfortable behind the Colts stellar offensive line. While the wheels are likely to fall off at some point, Jones is playing well and has a decent schedule coming up. Scoop him up if you need a quarterback.
QB Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
Browning has one of the best supporting casts in the league as he steps in for Joe Burrow for at least the next two-plus months. But the Jake Browning experience can be a wild ride – as evidenced by his 241-yard, two touchdown, and three interception performance in relief of Burrow during Week 2. While he’s a solid add, I wouldn’t go nuts on Browning either.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
FAAB recommendation: 3-4 percent of budget
Rodgers is far from the player he once was, but he’s still had back-to-back games with 200-plus yards and has a 5:2 TD:INT ratio on the year. Perhaps most importantly, he has a nice matchup against a Patriots team this week that has given up back-to-back 300-plus yard performances to Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa. Rodgers isn’t going to carry anyone to a fantasy championship, but he’s a very solid fill-in for at least Week 3.
Running Back
RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
Kareem Hunt isn’t the most exciting option out there, but there isn’t much else in terms of running backs right now. The Chiefs look intent on splitting their backfield carries between Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco. And while the veteran isn’t seeing enough touches to warrant a big FAAB spend, you can certainly do a lot worse.
RB Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
Jeremy McNicholsJa is the likely fill-in now that Austin Ekeler is out for the season. The Commanders seem happy with Jacory Croskey-Merritt as their early-down back, while McNichols will likely earn passing down work. McNichols is better used as a PPR play, but he’s worth a look in deeper leagues considering the lack of good running back options right now.
RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
FAAB recommendation: 3 percent of budget
We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel here, but there just isn’t much else out there in terms of running back. Monangai saw seven carries and turned those into 25 rushing yards in the loss to the Lions, so we shouldn’t expect big things from the rookie just yet. He’s more of a speculative add for deeper leagues right now.
Wide Receiver
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
I’m not sure how, but Wan'Dale Robinson is still only rostered in 30 percent of ESPN leagues despite averaging almost 20 fantasy points per game through two weeks. On the season, he has 14 catches, 197 yards, and a receiving touchdown. Robinson is probably the player I’d target first in this entire article. If he’s on your waiver wire, he’s worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget this week.
WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
FAAB recommendation: 5-6 percent of budget
Franklin came out of nowhere with eight catches on nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 loss to the Colts. Almost half of Franklin’s output came on a 42-yard bomb, but he’s starting to solidify himself as the WR2 in Denver and is worth scooping up to see if he can continue this momentum.
WR Hunter Renfrow, Carolina Panthers
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
I can’t believe I’m writing about Hunter Renfrow… But the former Oakland Raider has emerged as the WR2 for Carolina and put up a big game on Sunday with seven catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. While this might be Renfrow’s high-water mark on the season, he’s worth an add if he’s going to see this type of volume with Jalen Coker out for at least two more weeks.
Tight End
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget
I feel like we’re cheating a bit as Johnson was in this same spot last week, but he’s still available in 85 percent of ESPN leagues so I’m writing him up again. Johnson again saw close to double-digit targets this week and is emerging as a safety blanket for quarterback Spencer Rattler. Johnson now has 13 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown on the season. He’s firmly in the TE1 conversation.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
I feel like we’re cheating again here as this is the second week for Harold Fannin Jr. in this spot, but he’s still available in over 70 percent of ESPN leagues. Fannin Jr. has emerged as an important piece in the Browns offense and has put up 12 receptions for 111 yards on 14 targets through two weeks. While the rookie will likely see some lean weeks, he’s seen enough usage to have TE1 upside.
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
Ja'Tavion Sanders is in a similar spot to Hunter Renfrow in that he’s fighting for the second target slot behind Tetairoa McMillan. Sanders caught seven balls for 54 yards on nine targets against the Cardinals on Sunday. While he didn’t do much in Week 1, Sanders has the talent and upside to be worthy of a small FAAB investment this week.