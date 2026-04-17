Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers: Brandon Sproat Headlines Must-Add Arms

For fantasy teams looking for starting pitching upgrades, there were a couple of arms called up this week that will draw attention from almost every game manager. In addition, some rehab arms are getting closer to the majors.

Noah Schultz, Chicago White Sox (0% Rostered)

In his major league debut this week against the Tampa Bay Rays, Schultz battled his command (four walks), leading to a dull showing (three runs, three hits, and four strikeouts over 4.1 innings). He threw 75.0% first-pitch strikes, which is a winning sign. Over his first three appearances this year at AAA, he went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA, 0.429 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 14.0 innings.

Schultz has a career 2.94 ERA, 1.176 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts over 202.1 innings in the minors. For reference, last week in the high-stakes market, two game managers spent over $200 of their $1,000 of FAAB dollars to add Schultz. His second start on Sunday should dictate his price this week in the free agent pool.

Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros (11% Rostered)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After success over three starts at AAA (1.26 ERA, 0.767 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 14.1 innings), Arrighetti didn’t disappoint in his 2026 debut against the Rockies. He allowed a run, two hits, and four walks over six innings with 10 strikeouts.

Coming into this season, Arrighetti had appeared in 36 games for Houston (8-18 with a 4.69 ERA, 1.409 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts over 180.1 innings). Hidden in his stats was an impressive run in 2024 over 14 starts (3.08 ERA, 1.184 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts), highlighted by three double-digit strikeout games (12, 13, and 11) in August. His downfall over his uptick in success was 11 home runs allowed over 76.0 innings.

Check out the top Minor League pitchers on our Week 4 MLB Prospect Watch!

Trey Yesavage, Toronto Blue Jays (Might be available in home leagues)

Over the past two weeks, Yesavage has made four minor league starts, leading to an 8.78 ERA, 1.622 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 12.1 innings. He threw 71 pitches in his last start at AAA, but his results (three runs, seven hits, two home runs, and one walk over 4.1 innings with five strikeouts) were still below expectations. His average fastball (94.2 mph) in his previous outings aligned with 2025 in the majors. Yesavage will need a couple of starts in the majors to shake off the rust and up his pitch count before being trusted.

Chase Dollander, Colorado Rockies (0% Rostered)

After an electric performance, after an opener on Thursday night (5.1 shutout innings with one hit, two walks, and nine strikeouts), Dollander will be added to many fantasy teams this weekend. He has been very good over his previous four relief appearances (three runs, 10 hits, and four walks over 15.0 innings with 18 strikeouts). His average fastball (98.9 mph) is elite velocity while mixing in a slider, changeup, and curveball. Dollander lines up for double starts next week (SD and @NYM).

Colin Rea, Chicago Cubs (15% Rostered)

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Colin Rea (53) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In his last appearance after an opener, Rea looked to be KO’d early by the Phillies after serving up a three-home runs in his first inning of work to Edmundo Sosa. He settled down over the next five innings, leading to no runs and one hit with four strikeouts. Rea has two wins since moving into the starting rotation with a 3.27 ERA, 0.727 WHIP, and seven strikeouts over 11.0 innings. He has double starts next week (PHI and @LAD), which aren’t ideal for game managers looking to gain some strikeouts and potentially a win.

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals (39% Rostered)

Some of the sharp high-stakes drafters were taking a late flier on Foster in Las Vegas. He brings a short MLB resume (2-0 with a 5.54 ERA, 1.308 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over 13.0 innings) at age 30. Griffin reinvented his career over four seasons in Japan (2014 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.045 WHIP, and 382 strikeouts over 371.1 innings). Last year, he pitched only 89.0 innings over 17 starts, leading to a 6-1 record with a 1.52 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts due to a right knee injury.

In his first four starts this year, Foster went 2-0 with a 3.05 ERA, 1.258 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 20.2 innings. His average fastball (92.1 mph) is below the league average. Over the past two years, Foster added a split-finger fastball while continuing to feature a changeup. Next week, he faces the Brewers on the road. Tempting, but still unproven at the major league level.

Griffin has double starts next week against Atlanta and at the Chicago White Sox. Based on his early success, he looks viable for the fantasy teams looking to chase wins and strikeouts.

Brandon Sproat, Milwaukee Brewers (16% Rostered)

Major league batters had their way with Sproat over his first three appearances (12 runs, 14 hits, four home runs, and 10 walks over 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings), suggesting a trip to AAA. He climbed off the mat on Thursday, resulting in a great rebound game against the Blue Jays (one run, four hits, and a walk over 6.2 innings with six strikeouts). The fantasy market must decipher whether his success is fact or fiction. Sproat should face @DET and ARI over the next two weeks. I don’t trust his AAA body of work (9-8 with a 5.02 ERA, 1.334 WHIP, and 134 strikeouts over 150.2 innings), paired with his first three poor showings with the Brewers.

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