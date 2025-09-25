Sterling Shepard And 4 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 4
Week 4 is here, and the fantasy football grind is in full swing. By now, we’re starting to separate the early-season mirages from the real difference-makers, but injuries and disappointing draft picks are forcing managers to dig deeper into their benches or the waiver wire for production. Wide receiver remains one of the most volatile positions week to week, making streamers an essential part of the fantasy strategy. Whether you need a plug-and-play option to cover an injury or you’re chasing upside in a favorable matchup, these Week 4 WR streamers could give your lineup the boost it needs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard 5.7 %
Sterling Shepard could be in line for an increased workload this week with star WR Mike Evans expected to miss the next few weeks due to a hamstring injury. Shepard has been steady through three games, both in volume and production. He currently ranks third among Buccaneers wideouts in snaps (141), trailing only Evans (163) and Emeka Egbuka (174).
So far, Shepard’s stat lines have been consistent: 3 catches on 6 targets for 39 yards (6.9 fantasy points) in Week 1, 4 catches on 4 targets for 34 yards (7.4 points) in Week 2, and 4 catches on 5 targets for 80 yards (12 points) in Week 3. With Chris Godwin set to make his season debut but likely eased back into action, Shepard should remain heavily involved. Expect him to see solid volume in what could turn into a pass-heavy game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Green Bay Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks 4.9%
Wicks has been a steady contributor for the Packers in recent seasons, often stepping in and delivering when called upon, though his opportunities have been limited in a crowded wide receiver room. Now, with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson on IR, a prime opportunity has opened up for Wicks to showcase his production. He currently ranks third among Packers receivers in snaps (103), behind Romeo Doubs (142) and Matthew Golden (109), but leads the group in targets with 12 through three weeks. Expect Wicks to continue seeing meaningful volume and remain an efficient part of the offense this week.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III 12.6%
Calvin Austin III has flashed his playmaking ability in recent weeks. Following George Pickens’ offseason departure, Austin has stepped in nicely as the Steelers’ WR2 behind DK Metcalf. Through three games, he’s drawn 15 targets just behind Metcalf’s team-leading 17 and logged 141 snaps compared to Metcalf’s 157. His production so far includes 8 catches for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. With a favorable matchup against the Vikings this week in Dublin, Austin has a chance to deliver another strong performance.
Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert 1.9%
Jalen Tolbert is poised for an increased workload following the injury to Cowboys star WR CeeDee Lamb. While his production has been modest so far, just 6 catches for 40 yards through three weeks, his usage has been trending upward, with targets climbing from 2 in Week 1 to 4 in Week 2 and 6 in Week 3. Tolbert also ranks second among Cowboys receivers in snaps (150), trailing only George Pickens (196) and ahead of Lamb (145). With added volume on the horizon, Tolbert has an opportunity to turn his increased role into a breakout Week 4 performance.
Houston Texans WR Christian Kirk 27.2%
Christian Kirk makes the WR streaming list for the second straight week. In his season debut, he played 42 snaps (67% of the Texans’ offensive plays) and caught 3 of 8 targets for 25 yards, finishing with 5.5 fantasy points. While the raw production wasn’t eye-catching, the target volume is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers. With another week to shake off the rust, Kirk should build on his Week 1 performance and provide a more reliable scoring option for your fantasy lineup this week.