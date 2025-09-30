Fantasy Sports

The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, And Three More Week 5 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire

Pick up the Rams and Chiefs D/ST this week. Both defenses have been steady, and Week 5 gives them a strong chance to pile up sacks, force turnovers, and limit points allowed.

Ryan Shea

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
We’re four weeks into the fantasy football season, which means it’s time for another round of defense/special teams waiver wire pickups. If you missed it, you can check out last week’s edition here. With several teams on bye in Week 5, the pool of available defenses is a bit thinner, making it even more important to find the right streaming options. As always, our criteria focus on defenses rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Let’s dive into the top five defensive options for Week 5.

  Los Angeles Rams D/ST 29%

The Rams’ defense has been a top-10 fantasy unit this season, currently ranked sixth in overall points. They’ve been consistent through four weeks, scoring 12 points in Week 1, 9 in Week 2, 7 in Week 3, and 6 in Week 4. So far, they’ve forced 7 turnovers and recorded 14 sacks. In Week 5, they face a tough matchup against the 49ers, who are 3-1 coming off a tough loss last week to the Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST 13 %

The Chiefs’ defense has been middle-of-the-pack this season, currently ranked 15th in total fantasy points. They’ve scored 2 points in Week 1, 4 in Week 2, 13 in Week 3, and 6 in Week 4. Through four games, they’ve forced 4 turnovers and recorded 10 sacks. In Week 5, they’ll face a road matchup against the Jaguars, who are 3-1 on the season.

 Indianapolis Colts D/ST 40%

The Colts’ defense has been a top-10 unit so far this season, currently ranking ninth in fantasy points. They’ve been a boom-or-bust option, scoring 14 points in Week 1, 1 in Week 2, 16 in Week 3, and 0 in Week 4. Through four games, they’ve forced 6 turnovers, tallied 10 sacks, and scored 1 defensive touchdown. In Week 5, they’ll take on the Raiders, who are 1-3 on the season.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST Fantasy Football Streaming Option
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is brought dowb by the Indianapolis Colts defense during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals D/ST 25%

The Cardinals’ defense has been steady through the first four weeks, scoring at least four fantasy points in every game. They posted 4 points in Week 1, 12 in Week 2, 5 in Week 3, and 4 in Week 4. So far, they’ve totaled 8 sacks and forced 2 turnovers on the season. In Week 5, they’ll face the Titans, who are coming off a 26-0 loss to the Texans, making this a favorable matchup for Arizona’s defense.

Arizona Cardinals D/ST Fantasy Football Streaming Option
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins D/ST 3%

The Dolphins’ defense struggled during the first three weeks of the season, allowing over 30 points in each contest and scoring just 3, 8, and 0 fantasy points, respectively. However, they bounced back in Week 4 against the Jets, forcing three fumbles, recording two sacks, and allowing only 21 points on their way to 5 fantasy points. With a road matchup against Carolina up next, the unit has a chance to build momentum and continue producing solid fantasy numbers.

