The Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, And Three More Week 4 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
We’re three weeks into the fantasy season, and by now you’ve probably seen just how unpredictable defenses can be. Outside of the elite options, most D/STs live and die by matchups, making streaming one of the best strategies to maximize weekly upside. Whether you’re trying to cover for an underperforming unit, fill in during a tough matchup, or simply chase turnovers and sacks, Week 4 offers several defenses worth scooping off the waiver wire.
Before we dive in, make sure to check out how our Week 3 streamer picks performed. You can find that list here. Now, let’s break down the best streaming options that could give your squad the edge in Week 4.
Los Angeles Chargers 12%
The Chargers’ defense has been middle of the pack so far, currently ranked 15th among fantasy football defenses. They scored 2 points in Week 1 after allowing 21 points and recording 2 sacks, followed by a strong 14-point outing in Week 2 when they held their opponent to 9 points, added 3 sacks, and collected 3 interceptions. In Week 3, they scored 4 points by giving up 20 points while recording 2 sacks.
This week, they face the Giants, who are 0-3 and have struggled offensively in two of their three games. Their only productive outing came in Week 2 against the Cowboys, when they scored 37 points. It’s still unclear whether the Giants will start Russell Wilson or Jackson Dart at quarterback, but either way, the Chargers’ defense should have an opportunity to put up fantasy points.
New England Patriots 49%
The Patriots’ defense has been solid to start the season, currently ranked 10th among fantasy football defenses. In Week 1, they scored 5 points by allowing 20 points while recording 4 sacks and an interception. In Week 2, they posted 12 points despite giving up 27 points, thanks to 5 sacks, an interception, and a kick return touchdown. In Week 3, they added 4 points by allowing 21 points and recording 1 interception.
This week, they face the Panthers, who have struggled offensively despite last week’s surprising 30-0 win over the Falcons. Carolina sits at 1-2 and has committed 6 turnovers in 3 games, tied for second-most in the NFL. The Patriots should have plenty of opportunities to continue their defensive success in this matchup.
San Francisco 49ers 33%
The 49ers have been a top-10 fantasy defense so far this season. In Week 1, they scored 10 points by allowing 13 points while adding 2 fumble recoveries and a sack. In Week 2, they posted 5 points by giving up 21 points but recording 3 sacks and a fumble recovery. In Week 3, they scored 6 points by holding their opponent to 13 points and adding a sack.
In Week 4, they’ll face the Jaguars at home without star edge rusher Nick Bosa. Even without Bosa, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is among the best in the league and should be able to guide this unit to another solid fantasy performance.
Indianapolis Colts 48%
The Colts have been one of the top fantasy defenses through three weeks, currently ranking 4th in scoring. In Week 1, they scored 14 points by allowing just 8 points while adding 2 interceptions, 3 sacks, and a fumble recovery. In Week 2, they managed only 1 point after giving up 28 points but recording 1 interception. In Week 3, they bounced back with 16 points by allowing 20 points and adding 4 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a blocked kick.
In Week 4, they’ll face the Rams in what could be a tougher matchup. Still, given their hot start and playmaking ability, it’s reasonable to trust the Colts’ defense to deliver another solid fantasy outing regardless of the opponent.
Washington Commanders 13%
The Commanders’ defense has been a mixed bag through three weeks. They opened with 8 fantasy points against the Giants, giving up just 6 points while recording 2 sacks. Week 2 was a letdown, finishing with -1 point after allowing 27 and also managing 2 sacks . They bounced back in Week 3 with 10 points, fueled by 5 sacks despite surrendering 24 points. Still, they have yet to force a turnover this season.
This week, Washington faces Atlanta, who were shut out by the Panthers and continue to struggle offensively. It’s a favorable spot for the Commanders to finally create some turnovers and deliver another solid fantasy outing.