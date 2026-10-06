Week 5 Fantasy Football Top Waiver Wire Targets For All Positions: Tyreek Hill Is Worth A Pickup

Week 4 is behind us, and we now have to turn our attention to Week 5. That starts with the waiver wire. We have gone over each position, but we are now going to give you the top waiver wire pickup at each position. These are our top overall waiver wire pickups for Week 5.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett is a tremendous streaming option this week. He is the perfect combination of volume and matchup. In Week 5, he faces off against the Detroit Lions, whose battered secondary has allowed the most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks this season.

He has also thrown 152 passes this season, and he could very well top 50 pass attempts in a shootout with the Lions. Arizona could look to air it out even more with first-round running back Jeremiyah Love dealing with another ankle issue. Brissett is the quarterback to target on the waiver wire this week, and he is widely available.

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

If Emanuel Wilson is available, you can make a strong case that he should be the top running back waiver wire pickup, especially now that the team won't be signing Joe Mixon. However, he is already rostered in a lot more leagues than Shipley, and Zach Charbonnet should be returning sooner rather than later after opening up his 21-day window last week.

With Tank Bigsby landing on injured reserve, and Saquon Barkley dealing with a hamstring injury, Shipley should be locked into a near bell-cow role. With Barkley potentially missing multiple weeks and Bigsby missing at least four games, Shipley should be a solid option for fantasy owners for multiple weeks.

WR Tyreek Hill, FA

Hill is more of a speculative add, even if we don't believe that he will be anywhere close to what he was before getting injured. A knee dislocation for an already declining 32-year-old seems like an impossible injury to bounce back from, but we can't just ignore the upside.

While he hasn't signed with a team yet, he is expected to sign a deal soon. With all the injuries to the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers, they are the favorite to bring him back for a reunion with Patrick Mahomes.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

We aren't going to pretend that Gesicki is good, but there is a strong chance that the Bengals will be without both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this week. This should open up enough opportunity for Gesicki to be a high-upside streaming option. Especially against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points in the league to opposing tight ends.

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