Fantasy Sports

The Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, And Three More Week 6 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire

Target the Packers and Patriots D/ST on the waiver wire this week. Both defenses have favorable Week 6 matchups, giving them a strong opportunity to rack up sacks and put up solid fantasy points in your lineup.

Ryan Shea

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) looks on in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) looks on in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

We’re entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season, which means it’s time for another round of D/ST waiver wire advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out to see how our picks performed. Week 6 brings plenty of intriguing defensive options available on the waiver wire. As always, our criteria focus on defenses rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Let’s dive into the top five D/ST streaming options for this week.

 New England Patriots 42%

New England Patriots D/ST Fantasy Football
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and safety Craig Woodson (31) react after making at tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots have been a top-10 fantasy defense this season, currently ranking seventh with an average of 7.4 fantasy points per game. Through five weeks, they’ve recorded 11 sacks, 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 special teams touchdowns. This week, they face a favorable matchup against the Saints on the road. Expect the Patriots’ defense to continue piling up points.

 Green Bay Packers 46%

Green Bay Packers D/ST Fantasy Football
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) prepares to rush the line during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Packers have a Week 5 matchup against the Bengals, the most favorable opponent for fantasy football defenses so far this season. Coming off a bye week, Green Bay should be well-rested and well-prepared. Micah Parsons has recorded 2.5 sacks in four games, and this could be the week he breaks out in a big way. While the Packers’ defense currently ranks 23rd overall in fantasy, that number is somewhat misleading. Aside from their -4 point outing in Week 4, they’ve scored at least six fantasy points in every other game. Through four games, they’ve totaled 11 sacks and two interceptions, and those numbers could climb in this matchup. The Packers are a strong candidate to finish as the top fantasy defense this week.

 Washington Commanders 6 %

Washinton Commanders D/ST Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Commanders have been a middle-of-the-pack defense so far this season, ranking 18th in fantasy football with an average of 5.6 points per game. However, they’re coming off their best performance of the year, scoring 12 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that matchup, they recorded an interception, a fumble recovery, five sacks, and allowed just 10 total points. Heading into a Monday night matchup at home against the Chicago Bears, look for Dan Quinn’s defense to build on last week’s strong showing.

 Tennessee Titans 1 %

Tennessee Titans D/ST Fantasy Football
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field before an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans’ defense ranks near the bottom in fantasy football, sitting at 25th overall. However, there are a few bright spots that make them an intriguing streaming option this week. They’re coming off a 10-point performance against a solid Arizona Cardinals offense, where they recorded a fumble returned for a touchdown, three sacks, and allowed just 21 total points. The Titans are tied for seventh in the NFL with eight total takeaways but have struggled slightly in points and yards allowed. This week, they face a favorable matchup against the 1-4 Raiders, who are coming off a 40-6 loss to the Colts.

 Los Angeles Rams 49 %

Los Angeles Rams D/ST Fantasy Football
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and defensive end Braden Fiske (55) react against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams currently rank as the 13th-best defense in fantasy football, averaging 6.4 points per game. They’re coming off their worst performance of the season, posting -2 points against the Mac Jones-led 49ers on Thursday Night Football. However, Thursday games are often unpredictable, so there’s no need to overreact to the down week. Looking ahead, the Rams have a favorable Week 6 matchup against the struggling Baltimore Ravens, who will likely be led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush with Lamar Jackson still sidelined. Last week, Rush and the Ravens suffered a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. The Rams’ defense could be in for a big bounce-back performance in Week 6.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/Waiver Wire