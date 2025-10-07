The Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, And Three More Week 6 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
We’re entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season, which means it’s time for another round of D/ST waiver wire advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out to see how our picks performed. Week 6 brings plenty of intriguing defensive options available on the waiver wire. As always, our criteria focus on defenses rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Let’s dive into the top five D/ST streaming options for this week.
New England Patriots 42%
The Patriots have been a top-10 fantasy defense this season, currently ranking seventh with an average of 7.4 fantasy points per game. Through five weeks, they’ve recorded 11 sacks, 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 special teams touchdowns. This week, they face a favorable matchup against the Saints on the road. Expect the Patriots’ defense to continue piling up points.
Green Bay Packers 46%
The Packers have a Week 5 matchup against the Bengals, the most favorable opponent for fantasy football defenses so far this season. Coming off a bye week, Green Bay should be well-rested and well-prepared. Micah Parsons has recorded 2.5 sacks in four games, and this could be the week he breaks out in a big way. While the Packers’ defense currently ranks 23rd overall in fantasy, that number is somewhat misleading. Aside from their -4 point outing in Week 4, they’ve scored at least six fantasy points in every other game. Through four games, they’ve totaled 11 sacks and two interceptions, and those numbers could climb in this matchup. The Packers are a strong candidate to finish as the top fantasy defense this week.
Washington Commanders 6 %
The Commanders have been a middle-of-the-pack defense so far this season, ranking 18th in fantasy football with an average of 5.6 points per game. However, they’re coming off their best performance of the year, scoring 12 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that matchup, they recorded an interception, a fumble recovery, five sacks, and allowed just 10 total points. Heading into a Monday night matchup at home against the Chicago Bears, look for Dan Quinn’s defense to build on last week’s strong showing.
Tennessee Titans 1 %
The Tennessee Titans’ defense ranks near the bottom in fantasy football, sitting at 25th overall. However, there are a few bright spots that make them an intriguing streaming option this week. They’re coming off a 10-point performance against a solid Arizona Cardinals offense, where they recorded a fumble returned for a touchdown, three sacks, and allowed just 21 total points. The Titans are tied for seventh in the NFL with eight total takeaways but have struggled slightly in points and yards allowed. This week, they face a favorable matchup against the 1-4 Raiders, who are coming off a 40-6 loss to the Colts.
Los Angeles Rams 49 %
The Rams currently rank as the 13th-best defense in fantasy football, averaging 6.4 points per game. They’re coming off their worst performance of the season, posting -2 points against the Mac Jones-led 49ers on Thursday Night Football. However, Thursday games are often unpredictable, so there’s no need to overreact to the down week. Looking ahead, the Rams have a favorable Week 6 matchup against the struggling Baltimore Ravens, who will likely be led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush with Lamar Jackson still sidelined. Last week, Rush and the Ravens suffered a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. The Rams’ defense could be in for a big bounce-back performance in Week 6.