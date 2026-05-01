Week 6 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target Including Logan Henderson

Heading into this week’s free agent period, there isn’t a standout starting pitcher called up, forcing fantasy managers to mine for upside or take fliers on beaten-down retread options. The best help on the waiver wire tends to come over the first two months of the season, and many of those players are dropped by other teams.

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates (3% Rostered)

Once a talented pitcher hits the news feeds of fantasy sites, game managers start adding them to rosters. Jones is barely rostered in 12-team leagues in the NFBC, and he can’t be added unless he is drafted and dropped until the Pirates call him up. Over his first minor league appearance, his right arm looked electric (no runs or hits over three innings with five strikeouts) while featuring a 100 mph fastball.

In his rookie season in 2024, Jones went 6-8 with Pittsburgh, leading to a 4.14 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts over 121.2 innings. The earliest he can return to the Pirates is May 25th. He had TJ surgery (internal brace) last February.

Didier Fuentes, Atlanta Braves (55% Rostered)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes (72) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Braves recalled Fuentes last week, but they pitched him in a relief role (no runs and no hits over two innings with one walk and one strikeout). He dominated over 16.2 innings at AAA (2.16 ERA, 0.840 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts) at AAA, followed by an electric spring training. Despite one bad start with Atlanta (four runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over three innings with seven strikeouts), Fuentes looks poised to be a difference-maker once he secures a full-time starting job for the Braves. He should be added to 12-team leagues this week.

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers (20% Rostered)

With Brandon Woodruff coming out of his last start due to a drop in velocity, Henderson has a chance to be called up next week. He looked sharp in his last outing (one run, five hits, and one walk over five innings with nine strikeouts). He has a 1.02 ERA, 1.189 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 17.2 innings at AAA, but Henderson hasn’t thrown over 67 pitches in a game. His arm has been very good over limited innings (27.1) with Milwaukee (3-0 with a 2.30 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts).

Quinn Priester, Milwaukee Brewers (8% Rostered)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A right wrist injury this spring that was later linked to thoracic outlet syndrome led to Priester opening the season on the injured list. He’s scheduled to pitch on Friday night after two dull appearances at AAA (four runs, no hits, and six walks over 3.0 innings with four strikeouts). On the downside, his sinker has been clocked at 90.7 mph while still not throwing a four-seamer fastball. I see risk in his injury and pitching profile this year, so buyer beware.

Christian Scott, New York Mets (7% Rostered)

New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The loss of Kodia Senga clears a starting spot for Scott in the Mets’ starting rotation. Over his first three starts at AAA, his ERA (5.27) was out of line, but his right arm checked the winning boxes in WHIP (1.098) and strikeouts (17) over 13.2 innings. Scott drew attention in the fantasy market in 2023 after success at High A and AA (5-4 with a 2.57 ERA, 0.856 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts over 87.2 innings). His average fastball (95.9 mph) has shown more life this year. In his first appearance in New York, Scott walked five batters over one inning, leading to a quick hook.

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