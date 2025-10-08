Will Lutz and Cam Little Highlight Week 6 Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream
The NFL week is just a day away! We serve up a fresh edition of Week 6 kicker rankings ahead of Thursday and the weekend.
Fantasy on SI knows with the bye week here that a couple less options are out there. However, do explore around for a few streams, check out the weather of the international game, etc.
So, you might have waited a bit more than one should have, do not worry. Let us get to several of those kickers to stream.
Three Kickers To Stream Week 6 Fantasy Football
Brandon McManus - Green Bay Packers
McManus is rising quickly on projections (third), had a week off, and Green Bay faces a Cincinnati team that gives up points. The dilemma with a kicker like Matt Prater is twofold. Prater is nearly 70% owned in ESPN leagues and the inevitable Tyler Bass question. That means a guy like McManus is in the clear.
For all the headaches, McManus and Green Bay special teams give, they provide moments like this. Add in the fact that Cincinnati has allowed 24 red zone trips and seven field goals. Their defense gives up points like Baltimore but cannot score like Baltimore used to.
With a Green Bay betting total set around 29.5 points and the Packers having scored 27+ points in three of their four games, McManus makes for a great stream but limited to this week. Finally, he has had 9+ fantasy points (ESPN) in those same weeks.
Contingency Plan: If McManus is gone, go get Matt Gay. Gay will be a slight risk because of potential inclement weather Monday night. However, Chicago has given up the fifth most points in the league this year.
Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos
Currently, there is no wind or rain risk in London for the game on Sunday morning (2:30 pm BST). Fog should clear out enough to allow for some sun. Lutz is going up against the 0-5 New York Jets who have not caused a single turnover all year. New York has allowed 157 points and eight chip shot field goals.
Lutz has only booted six field goals in five weeks. On the bright side, he only has missed one. The Denver kicker managed eight points in two of his past three weeks. Lutz could get to double digits this week as the Jets try anything and everything to open things up. Denver could score some points and Lutz will get chances.
Backup Plan: Nick Folk is not a crazy option here. Denver has only allowed four touchdowns in 14 red zone trips yielded (best in the NFL). If the Jets are going to get some points, Folk might be a decent alternative.
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-1 and Little gets a solid matchup against a Seattle team that can pile up some points. Little has been a nice asset with eight or more points in three of his five games. Last week, he had seven and nailed his first 50+ yard attempt of the season. Florida weather is always a good thing and Little has booted six field goals and eight extra points at home.
Clutch kicking is clutch kicking and Seattle will not be an easy matchup. Seattle has a solid red zone defensive percentage (nine allowed short field goals). Little really could be a difference maker on Sunday afternoon for the Jaguars and your fantasy football team.
Kickers To Watch The Radar For:
- Joshua Karty (LAR) vs Tyler Loop (BAL) - potential nor'easter
- Matt Gay (WSH) - breezy conditions possible
- Harrison Butker (KC) vs Jake Bates (DET) - slight thunderstorm chance