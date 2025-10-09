Tyquan Thornton, Ryan Flournoy, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 6
We’re heading into Week 6 of the NFL season, and there are plenty of wide receiver options on the waiver wire ready to fill in for injured players or those on a bye week. These players, typically rostered in less than 50% of leagues, are known as “weekly streamers,” short-term, plug-and-play options who can give your lineup a boost when you need it most.
Before diving into this week’s list, be sure to check out last week’s recommendations right here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streaming options for Week 6 to help you rack up points and secure a win in your matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs Tyquan Thornton 16.5 %
Tyquan Thornton has stepped up nicely for the Chiefs, filling a major need at wide receiver this season. With Rashee Rice still serving the final week of his six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy’s Week 6 status uncertain, Thornton has made the most of his expanded role. He currently ranks as the WR26 in fantasy football, averaging 11.6 points per game.
Through five weeks, Thornton has caught 13 of 25 targets for 272 yards and three touchdowns, producing efficiently despite playing the third-most snaps among Chiefs receivers (198) — behind Marquise Brown (222) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (240).
With a home matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, Thornton profiles as a strong plug-and-play streaming option for Week 6.
Dallas Cowboys Ryan Flournoy 2.6%
Ryan Flournoy emerged out of nowhere for the Cowboys in Week 5, delivering a breakout performance against the Jets. He caught six of nine targets for 114 yards and added two carries for 10 yards, totaling 18.4 fantasy points. That production marked a massive jump from his first four games combined, when he recorded just four catches on five targets for 35 yards — including zero receptions in Weeks 1 and 2.
With CeeDee Lamb sidelined, Flournoy’s role has expanded significantly. He played only 11 snaps in Week 2 (12% of offensive plays) but saw that number jump to 34 snaps in Week 5 (57%). With Lamb expected to miss more time and a favorable road matchup against the Panthers on deck, Flournoy should have plenty of opportunities to build on his Week 5 breakout and remains a strong streaming option for Week 6.
Chicago Bears Olamide Zaccheaus 0.8%
Zaccheaus has been a steady presence in the Bears’ passing game this season. Through four games (with Chicago on a bye in Week 5), he’s seen 22 targets, an average of 5.5 per game, though he’s still looking for his first touchdown. He ranks third on the team in receiving yards (119), trailing Rome Odunze (296) and DJ Moore (173), and sits second in total targets behind Odunze (35). Despite being third among Bears wideouts in snap counts (135), Zaccheus has made the most of his opportunities.
He draws a favorable Monday night matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, making him a sneaky streaming option for Week 6.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sterling Shepard 4.6%
Sterling Shepard has been an important part of the Buccaneers’ offense early this season. With Chris Godwin sidelined for the first three weeks and Mike Evans missing the last two due to injury, Shepard has taken advantage of the extra opportunities. Through five games, he’s averaging 4.8 targets per contest, hauling in 17 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.
With Evans expected to miss another week and Godwin’s status still up in the air, Shepard could once again see a healthy target share. He’s a viable streaming option in Week 6 as the Buccaneers host the 49ers.
Cleveland Browns Isaiah Bond 3.8%
Rookie Isaiah Bond has seen his role in the Browns’ offense grow steadily over the past few weeks. After drawing just eight total targets through the first three games, he’s been more involved recently, earning six targets in Week 4 (3 catches for 58 yards) and seven more in Week 5 (2 catches for 29 yards).
With Dillon Gabriel now under center in Cleveland and a favorable road matchup against the Steelers, who have surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, Bond could be poised for a breakout performance in Week 6.