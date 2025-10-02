Kendrick Bourne And 4 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 5
We’re heading into Week 5, and by now, fantasy managers are starting to see some clear trends. Injuries are piling up, depth charts are shifting, and bye weeks have begun. If you’re looking for a spark at wide receiver, whether to cover an injury, replace a dud, or chase upside in a good matchup, streaming is the way to go.
This week offers several intriguing options on the waiver wire who not only have favorable matchups but also growing roles in their offenses. Let’s break down a few under-the-radar wideouts who can slide into your lineup and give you a shot at flex or WR3 production in Week 5. But before we get into this week’s WR streamer list, make sure to check out last week’s picks right here.
San Francisco 49ers Kendrick Bourne 4.8% (ESPN)
Kendrick Bourne is in line for an increased workload in Week 5 with the 49ers’ wide receiver room depleted by injuries. Brandon Aiyuk has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from the ACL and MCL tears he suffered in Week 7 last year. Jauan Jennings is sidelined with ankle and rib injuries, while Ricky Pearsall is out with a knee injury. That leaves Bourne atop the 49ers’ depth chart heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Rams.
Miami Dolphins Malik Washington: 17% (ESPN)
Malik Washington hasn’t seen much action so far this season as the third option on the Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver depth chart. Through the first four weeks, he’s recorded 8 catches on 15 targets for 47 yards. That role is set to change, however, with star wideout Tyreek Hill suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 4 against the Jets. Washington projects to be the biggest beneficiary moving forward, with an expected increase in targets starting this week. If you’re in need of wide receiver help, he’s worth a spot in your lineup.
Carolina Panthers Xavier Legette 29.3% (ESPN)
Xavier Legette returns to the lineup this week after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. He started the season with strong target volume, hauling in 7 targets in Week 1 and 8 targets in Week 2. While that has only translated to 4 catches for 8 yards so far, the production should come soon. If you need an under-the-radar wide receiver option, Legette is worth a look this week as he faces a struggling Dolphins defense in Week 5.
Denver Broncos Troy Franklin 42.6% (ESPN)
Troy Franklin is off to a breakout start this season. The second-year WR out of Oregon has 18 catches for 196 yards on 27 targets through the first four weeks. That’s a big jump from his rookie season, where he totaled 28 catches on 53 targets for 263 yards across 16 games. Franklin has been a bit of a boom-or-bust option, scoring 24 of his 44.7 total fantasy points in Week 2 while producing fewer than 10 points in each of his other three games. However, his target average of nearly seven per game bodes well for consistent production. Franklin faces the Eagles on the road in Week 5, which could turn into a high-scoring affair.
Dallas Cowboys Jalen Tolbert 6.2% (ESPN)
Tolbert is an under-the-radar option this week. He has seen 6 targets in each of the last two games, and that volume should continue with WR CeeDee Lamb sidelined due to injury. While he hasn’t seen much action overall this season—catching 10 passes on 18 targets for 101 yards through the first four weeks—he’s gained momentum recently, racking up 85 of those 101 yards in the last two games. Facing a weak Jets defense in Week 5, Tolbert should have an opportunity to capitalize.