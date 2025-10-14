The Atlanta Falcons, The Chicago Bears, And Three More Week 7 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 7, and we’re back with another round of D/ST waiver wire advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here. There are plenty of strong defensive options available this week that you can plug into your lineup for success. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, so let’s dive into the top five defenses to target on the waiver wire this week.
Atlanta Falcons 5.9 %
The Falcons are coming off a big win on Monday night football. Largely due to a big showing by their defense. They put up 11 fantasy points, giving up 14 total points against, recording 2 interceptions and 4 sacks. They are currently D/ST 8 in fantasy football this season and average 9.2 points per game. They face off against the 49ers on the road this week.
Chicago Bears 4.3 %
The Bears are coming off a solid performance in week 6 with 8 total points. They have been one of the more effective defenses in fantasy football this season, despite only being listed as D/ST 20.
They have scored at least 8 points in every week outside of week 2, where they had a week to forget against the Lions when they scored -11. This week, they face off against the Saints at home.
Los Angeles Chargers 28 %
The Chargers face a tough matchup vs the Colts this week. The Colts have yielded the least amount of points to opposing defenses all year. However, the chargers could test them as they are the 12th overall defense and average 6.3 points per game. They have scored at least 2 points in every matchup this season, and are coming off an 8-point performance vs the Dolphins last week. A home matchup vs the Colts could be an opportunity to cement themselves as a top 10 defensive unit in fantasy football.
Carolina Panthers 0.9 %
The Panthers' defense hasn’t been the best so far this season, ranking as the 22nd overall defense, averaging 4.7 points per game. This week, however, they have a big chance to improve on that, facing the Jets, who have yielded the 6th most points to opposing defenses. They will be without their star WR Garrett Wilson in this matchup, paving the way for a solid fantasy football outlook to rack up the defensive stats.
Kansas City Chiefs 13.2 %
The Chiefs have been a consistently solid defense this whole season. Currently listed as D/ST 13. They are averaging 5.8 points per game and have finished with positive points every week, with their lowest scoring points total being 2 points in week 1 vs the Chargers, and their best performance coming in week 3 vs the Giants with 3 points. This week, they face off against the raiders at home.