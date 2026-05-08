Week 7 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Replacements for Mookie Betts & Roman Anthony

On Thursday, fantasy teams received news that Mookie Betts was going on a rehab assignment, but Roman Anthony and Jasson Dominguez landed on the injury list. To compete, game managers need healthy runs by their teams to build at-bats and help address bench spots for starting pitching and saves issues. For the team looking for upgrades on the hitting side or injury covers, here’s a look at some options in 12-team formats, using a National Fantasy Baseball Championship league I’m in for roster percentages:

Roman Anthony has been placed on the 10-day IL with a wrist injury pic.twitter.com/hq9oiZtdHT — NESN (@NESN) May 7, 2026

Waiver Wire Catchers

San Francisco Giants catcher Jesus Rodriguez (79) looks on during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Jesus Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants (0% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 2%

Rodriguez made his mark immediately after the Giants called him up this week, going 4-for-9 across his first three games with a run, a home run, and two RBIs. No major league pitcher has managed to strike him out yet heading into Friday night’s action.

His contact skills are nothing new. Over two seasons at AAA, Rodriguez slashed .321 with 95 runs, nine home runs, 71 RBIs, and 23 steals across 561 at-bats. He carried that form into 2026, hitting .330 over his first 100 minor league at-bats with 20 runs, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and four steals while drawing 12 walks against just 11 strikeouts over that stretch.

His approach screams batting average upgrade for the catcher position, with sneaky upside in steals. There’s more power than shown in 2026, but the Giants must give Rodriguez the bulk of their catching starts over the struggling Patrick Bailey to offer higher impact to fantasy teams. The next step in his development must come on the defensive part of the game.

Joe Mack, Miami Marlins (0% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 2%

In 2024 and 2025 at High A, AA, and AAA, Mack hit .255 over 881 at-bats with 141 runs, 45 home runs, 136 RBIs, and 11 steals, while showcasing a favorable walk rate (10.2%). His whiffs (262 – 26.1%) were a bit high, but he showed growth in this area (21.3%) early in 2026 at AAA (.244/10/3/9/1 over 82 at-bats).

With Miami shipping Agustin Ramirez back to AAA to find his bat, the Marlins decided that Mack offered a much better glove and comparable hit tool based on the slow start by Ramirez. Liam Hick continues to outperform expectations by a wide margin, with more than half of his games (35) coming behind the plate (21). Mack will need some time to develop, and his ceiling projects well, but I don’t expect him to have a significant impact out of the gate. He is a must-add in deep leagues, with shallow formats viewing him as a short-term flier.

Keibert Ruiz, Washington Nationals (1% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 0%

In the late March draft season, Ruiz made sense as a late-round catching flier in deep formats based on expected starting opportunity and long-term contract with the Nationals. In addition, Washington shipped their catching prospect Harry Ford to AAA. Unfortunately, Ruiz was caught in a surprising rotational platoon with Drew Millas.

Over his last four starts covering five games, Ruiz showed a spark at the plate, leading to five hits across 14 at-bats with three runs, one home runs and four RBIs, with all of his production coming on Thursday vs. the Twins at home. He has a lot to prove in shallow leagues, but Ruiz could surprise as an injury cover until a player like Kyle Teel returns to the majors. In 2023 and 2024, his bat offered C2 stats in runs (55 and 46), home runs (18 and 13), and RBIs (67 and 57) over 982 at-bats.

Other Options: Pedro Pages. Henry Davis, Carlos Narvaez

Waiver Wire First Basemen

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) singles on a ground ball to Chicago White Sox center fielder Luisangel Acuña (0) during the sixth inning of the Opening Day game on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers (55% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 32%

Last week, in the high-stakes 12-team market, Vaughn’s ownership was upped to 55% in anticipation of him getting called up. His bat was quiet over three games at AAA (2-for-11 with no production), but Vaughn already paid off over his first two games (2-for-8 with a three-run homer) with the Brewers. He falls more into a steady piece to the puzzle rather than a difference-maker, until more balls land in the seats.

Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals (55% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 9%

Over the last three scoring periods, Lowe has at least one home run each week, leading to 14 hits over 48 at-bats (.292), with nine runs, six home runs, and 11 RBIs, checking the starting box in any fantasy format. He only has 12 strikeouts over this span, giving him a plus for his approach.

The Reds hope to have Eugenio Suarez back in a week or two, leaving some long-term cloudiness for the playing time for Lowe. Cincinnati can play Suarez at third base (6 games this year), along with Sal Stewart (8), suggesting the struggling Ke’Bryan Hayes (.137/7/2/3 over 95 at-bats) may need a time out.

Kyle Manzardo, Cleveland Guardians (40% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 7%

After smashing 27 home runs with 70 RBIs over 470 at-bats in 2025, the fantasy market expected follow-through this year by Manzardo, especially hitting behind Jose Ramirez in many games. Over his first 29 games, his confidence was lost at the plate (.178/4/1/7 over 90 at-bats), highlighted by a massive strikeout rate (34.3%).

A pinch-hit three-run homer on May 2nd was followed by an uptick play (4-for-14 with two runs, two RBIs, and two strikeouts) over five games (only three starts). Unfortunately, Manzardo remains a matchup player due to his weakness vs. left-handed pitching (.200/12/5/19/1 with 33 strikeouts over 120 at-bats) since arriving in the majors. He is 4-for-15 in 2026 against lefties with a run, two RBIs, and three strikeouts, so his bat could be worthy of an everyday role if Manzardo makes better contact.

The Guardians are scheduled to face nine right-handed pitchers over 13 games, starting on Monday.

Other Options: Josh Bell, Rhys Hoskins, Gavin Sheets

Waiver Wire Second Basemen

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) reacts after taking ball four in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians (77% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 31%

The Guardians called up their top prospect last week. They drafted him first overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and the timing made sense. Over his final 13 games at AAA, Bazzana hit 18-for-47 with 11 runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and six steals.

Bazzana started to round into form over six games in Cleveland (5-for-17 with two runs, two RBIs, and four steals) over his five starts, while drawing three walks against just two strikeouts.

That said, there's reason to pump the brakes. His bat didn't fully deliver last year across AA and AAA, where he hit .246 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 11 steals over 284 at-bats. The tools are undeniable, though, and once Bazzana settles in at the major league level, he has the profile to contribute across all five fantasy categories.

For the 12-team leagues, where Bazzana slipped through the cracks. I would be aggressive to add him this week. Moving to second in the batting order would pay huge dividends for his counting stats.

Ezequiel Duran, Texas Rangers (0% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 13%

Heading into Friday night, Duran has a four-game hitting streak (4-for-14 with four runs, one home run, five RBIs, and one steal), giving him edge stats over the first half of the week. Texas even hit him second in the batting order on Thursday, showing their confidence in his bat. His increase in playing time has been helped by two injuries – Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith.

In 2023, Duran showed growth at the plate with Texas (.276/55/14/46/8 over 406 at-bats), but he was unable to repeat that level of play over his next two seasons (.237/42/3/34/12 over 473 at-bats). His lack of ceiling makes Duran only a short-term injury cover until the gas of his bat runs out.

Other Options: Cole Young, Chase Meidroth, Zack Gelof

Waiver Wire Third Basemen

San Diego Padres designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) runs the bases after hitting a one run home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Miguel Andujar, San Diego Padres (5% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 5%

Over his last 16 games across 23 contests for the Padres, Andujar has 20 hits over 62 at-bats (.323), with six runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs. He only has three barrels over 78 events, which is well over his great season in 2018 (30 barrels – 480 events). His hard-hit rate (41.0% is trending higher, but his flyball rate (30.8% remains power-restricting.

Andujar brings batting average to the table, but without more home runs, his fantasy value is below starting value in 12-team formats over the long haul. Ride him while he’s hot, and hope Andujar puts a few balls in the seats along the way.

Mark Vientos, New York Mets (61% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 8%

Vientos disappointed fantasy streamers with his play over three games in Colorado (1-for-11 with two RBIs), coming on the heels of a three-game hitting streak (4-for-12 with three runs, two home runs, and five RBIs). His bat has underachieved over his last nine games (.235/4/2/7 over 34 at-bats) while striking out 10 times. Vientos has plenty of power (44 home runs over 837 at-bats in 2024 and 2025), but his swing tends to be streaky.

Other Options: Nolan Arenado, Alec Bohm (avg), Nolan Gorman (power), Caleb Durbin (speed)

Waiver Wire Shortstops

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee (22) dives back to first base against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins (62% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 34%

Lee has 11 hits over his last 31 at-bats with five runs, eight RBIs, and one steal. Since April 21st, he raised his batting average from .206 to .270, thanks to two hot weeks (.352/11/2/11/2 over 54 at-bats). At this point, Lee has done enough to start in 12-team fantasy leagues going forward. The next step in his value would come from a bump higher in the batting order.

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners (1% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 9%

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve looked at Crawford as an injury cover pickup after the Mariners moved him to the leadoff spot. Unfortunately, I had him low on my pickup list while watching him produce winning stats over his last eight games (.276 with six runs, three home runs, six RBIs, and one steal), helped by taking eight walks over 37 plate appearances.

For the year, his batting average (.206) sits in a losing area, but Crawford has shown the best approach of his career (24 walks and 20 strikeouts over 102 at-bats). His exit velocity (88.8) and barrel rate (9.8%) are at a career-high level, suggesting there will be more success coming in hits and power.

Ha-Seong Kim, Atlanta Braves (0% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 2%

The Braves promoted Kim to AAA this past week, and his bat has looked sharp through six rehab games (6-for-17 with four runs, an RBI, and a steal), while drawing more walks (4) than strikeouts (2). He's also sitting on a four-game hitting streak, going 4-for-13 with four runs and an RBI during that stretch.

Other Options: Hyeseong Kim, Brayan Rocchio

Waiver Wire Outfielders

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees (0% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 27%

Jones hit his power stride over the last eight games, racking up 12 hits in 34 at-bats with eight runs, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and two steals. His strikeout rate remains a significant concern at 29.7%. On the season at AAA, he's hitting .258 across 120 at-bats with 25 runs, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and seven steals.

The underlying track record at AAA adds context to both the upside and the risk. Over 383 at-bats at that level, Jones slashed .269 with 85 runs, 30 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 26 steals, but whiffed 155 times, a 35.2% strikeout rate that raises real questions about his contact ability against major league pitching. New York called him up on Friday after placing Jasson Dominguez on the injured list. I expected him to be added to most 12-team leagues this weekend if one ball lands in the seats.

JJ Bleday, Cincinnati Reds (14% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 12%

With a AAA job over 24 games to start 2026, Bleday took advantage of his downgrade in opportunity by hitting .341 across 85 at-bats with 16 runs, six home runs, 19 RBIs, and one steal. The Reds called him up in late April, but he went only 2-for-9 over his first four games with a solo home run.

Over the past week, Bleday extended his hitting streak to six games (.333/5/3/6 over 24 at-bats) while thoroughly outperforming Wyatt Langford and Roman Anthony, who I have on one high-stakes fantasy roster. Cincinnati moved him to second in the batting order, putting more shine on Bleday’s name, especially for lineup-chasing game managers.

Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins (11% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 2%

Over six seasons with the Twins, Larnach has failed to deliver starting fantasy stats in 12- and 15-team leagues. He had a career-high 503 at-bats in 2025, leading to a .250 batting average with 62 runs, 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, and four steals, leaving him 15% short of being a trusted bat.

The start of his 2026 season has a dull appearance (.270 with 14 runs, one home run, 11 RBIs, and one steal over 89 at-bats), but his approach checks a winning box (18 walks and 18 strikeouts). On the downside, his willingness to take more walks and put more balls in play has led to a sharp decline in his exit velocity (86.2 – 90.6 in his career) and hard-hit rate (31.0% - 44.2% in his career). Reading between the lines, Larnach looks poised to correct his power deficiencies, helped by facing nine consecutive right-handed pitchers, starting on Monday.

Isaac Collins, Kansas City Royals (1% Rostered)

Yahoo Ownership: 3%

Things are clicking for Collins lately. Over his last 13 games, he's gone 14-for-40 with seven runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and two steals, drawing more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) in the process.

The pedigree backs up his recent form. Collins posted a .271 average with 74 runs, 15 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 23 steals across 417 at-bats at AAA in 2024, hinting at power upside. He then carried that momentum into a three-month stint with the Brewers last season, hitting .293 with 39 runs, seven home runs, 42 RBIs, and nine steals.

Other Options: Dylan Beavers, Cedric Mullins, Zach Cole, Esteury Ruiz, Jonny DeLuca, Mike Yastrzemski

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