Week 7 MLB Prospect Watch: Jackson Holliday, Jordan Lawlar Highlight Stash Targets

Each week, when taking a look at minor league players, I can’t understand why there aren’t better updates from major league teams, beat reporters, or even scouts. My best example is the injury to Kyle Teel. He left a spring training game on March 10th with a hamstring issue. The injury was expected to have a recovery time of four to six weeks, suggesting an early May return to the majors.

Apparently, Teel is missing in action, as any update is cloudy at best, with no clear date to return to game action. As a big follower of Major League Baseball, how hard is it to get a tidbit of information? Teel took grounders today, maybe he was in the batting cage hitting soft tosses, or even I saw him jogging in the outfield. The fantasy market is engaged in news information and supports your game.

Week 7 Catcher Prospects to Watch

Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox

The best I could find on Teel this week is that his hamstring wasn’t all the way back sometime in the back half of April. He has been catching and hitting with no issues. There was a weak report that Teel could go on a rehab assignment at the end of next week. His two months of rest should put his hamstring injury behind him, and hopefully, Teel doesn’t have a setback once he’s back in the majors. At the very least, the White Sox won’t have him back until after the third week in May (my guess).

Jesus Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants

The Giants called up Rodriguez this week, and he proceeded to go 4-for-9 over his first three games with a run, a home run, and two RBIs. A major league pitcher has yet to strike him out heading into action on Thursday. Rodriguez has two years of experience at AAA (.321/95/9/71/23 over 561 at-bats), with success over his first 100 at-bats in 2026 (.330 with 20 runs, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and four steals). He has more walks (12) than strikeouts (11) over this span in the minors.

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Seeing how I’m the only fantasy candle holder for Rodriguez, my weekly check-in on him at AAA has him hitting .340 over his last 50 at-bats with nine runs and seven RBIs. He took 13 walks with nine strikeouts over his previous 16 games. Without more power, Rodriguez won’t move the major league needle, and his overall stats over 102 at-bats (.235/11/1/16 with 18 walks and 25 strikeouts) won’t bring shine to his name.

Jimmy Crooks (STL) continues to lead the International League in home runs (10) at the catcher position over his 93 at-bats. He’s hitting .222 over his last 36 at-bats with seven runs, four home runs, 10 RBIs, and one stolen base. His strikeout rate (33.3%) for the season is much higher than expected.

Week 7 First Basemen Prospects to Watch

Colorado Rockies left fielder Michael Toglia (4) reacts after he was called out on strikes in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michael Toglia, Cincinnati Reds

The road to the majors is relatively blocked for Toglia to play in the majors without an injury. His bat has been serviceable over his first 114 at-bats at AAA (.272 with 18 runs, six home runs, 23 RBIs, and two steals) while taking 24 walks (17.3%). He has lowered his strikeout rate (26.6%), which was much higher in his time with the Rockies (35.0%), but it has been lower in his AAA career (24.9%).

Over his last 15 games, Toglia has picked up the pace with his bat (.339 with 11 runs, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and two steals over 56 at-bats), highlighted by a better approach (12 walks and 13 strikeouts).

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Baltimore Orioles

Based on his play over his last 18 games at AAA (.329 with 12 runs, five home runs, and 16 RBIs over 73 at-bats), Encarnacion-Strand is making a push for a starting third base job with the Orioles. He’s played in 27 games in the minors (1B – 5, 3B – 33, and DH – 5), between Cincinnati and Baltimore, leading to a .295 batting average over 105 at-bats with 16 runs, seven home runs, and 23 RBIs. On the downside, his strikeout rate (29.7%) over this span isn’t where it needs to be to earn an everyday job in the majors.

Rowdy Tellez (ATL) has the most home runs (7) at first base in the International League. His batting average (.198) has been a disaster over 106 at-bats, but he has 13 runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 walks over this span. He struck out 31 times (24.2%). Tellez struggled over his last 11 games (6-for-39 with four runs, three home runs, and six RBIs).

Over his first 15 games at AAA for the Mariners, Patrick Wisdom was almost hitting a home run daily. He opened his minor league season with 14 hits across 53 at-bats with 11 runs, nine home runs, and 17 RBIs while taking nine walks and striking out 14 times. Wisdom landed on the AAA injured list in mid-April with an oblique issue. In his first game back in the field on May 5th, he went 0-for-1 with a run and two walks.

Week 7 Second Basemen Prospects to Watch

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) advances to third during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

After a poor start to his AAA season (.163 over 43 at-bats with one run, three RBIs, and one steal), Holliday had concerns that he had reinjured his right hand after having hamate bone surgery in early March. His last game in the minors came on April 21st. Baltimore cleared him to go on a rehab assignment on Wednesday (5/7) at AA. His success will drive his promotion back to AAA, followed by a move to the Orioles’ starting lineup once his bat heats up.

Orlando Arcia, Minnesota Twins

Over his last 10 games, Arcia pushed his way up the AAA second base ranking by going 17-for-43 with eight runs, three home runs, seven RBIs, and two steals. He took only one walk over this span while whiffing 10 times. His success raised his season average to .289 with 18 runs, six home runs, 19 RBIs, and three steals over 121 at-bats.

Ivan Johnson, Cincinnati Reds

A major league opportunity has been elusive for Johnson since arriving in the minors in 2019. At AA and AAA, over 885 at-bats from 2023 to 2025, he hit .238 with 150 runs, 35 home runs, 129 RBIs, and 45 steals with a favorable walk rate (11.3%) but too many strikeouts (292 – 28.4%). His bat has been improved over his first 67 at-bats this season at AAA (.299/16/6/18/7), painting a more round player with a better approach (10 walks and 19 strikeouts).

Aaron Schunk (ATL) continues to be the best second baseman at AAA. He’s hitting .339 over 115 at-bats with 16 runs, five home runs, 22 RBIs, and three steals.

Week 7 Third Basemen Prospects to Watch

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona placed Lawlar on the 60-day injured list on April 3rd with a broken right wrist, putting him 26 days away from possible returning to the majors. The Diamondbacks report this week that he was a couple of weeks away from swinging a bat, which will be the key to him returning to the majors.

The fantasy market should start following his progress, and the depth of your fantasy league will dictate when Lawlar becomes a buy-and-hold. Over his first six games, he went 6-for-18 with three runs, one home run, two RBIs, and one steal, suggesting progression in his play at the major league level.

Pedro Ramirez, Chicago Cubs

The top prospect at AAA in 2026 has been Ramirez. Over his first 133 at-bats, he’s hitting .308 with success in runs (27), home runs (8), RBIs (35), and steals (12). Ramirez went 9-for-30 over his last seven games with five runs, one home run, six RBIs, and four steals. The only thing he is missing is a major league opportunity.

Blaze Jordan, St. Louis Cardinals

Heading into Thursday’s action, Jordan is sitting on a six-game hitting streak at AAA (9-for-24 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs). His success raised his season average to .322 with 19 runs, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 118 at-bats. Jordan has only been struck out 17 times (13.4%) this season with a low walk total (8).

Jett Williams (MLW) barely hit his weight (175 lbs.) over his first 22 games at AAA (.186/14/1/6/5 over 86 at-bats), but he did show patience at the plate (16 walks and 23 strikeouts). His bat has been on a heater over his last 11 starts (15-for-41 with eight runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and three stolen bases). Williams brings difference-maker speed if he is called up.

Week 7 Shortstop Prospects to Watch

Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Some missed time in April for Emerson with multiple minor injuries (foot and wrist) led to a quiet first 23 games at AAA (.232 over 82 at-bats with 12 runs, three home runs, nine RBIs, and seven steals). He walked 13 times over his first 98 plate appearances, with some weakness in his strikeout rate (25.5%). His bat has been more on point over his last six starts (7-for-26 with four runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one stolen base) despite a higher strikeout rate (42.9%). Emerson doesn’t look major league-ready despite his big contract.

Ha-Seong Kim, Atlanta Braves

Over the past week, the Braves pushed Kim up to AAA. His bat has been moving in a major league direction over his six rehab games in the minors (6-for-17 with four runs, one RBI, and one steal) while taking more walks (4) than striking out (2). Kim is riding a four-game hitting streak (4-for-13 with four runs and an RBI). In deep fantasy leagues, he should be added over the next week or so.

Jacob Gonzalez, Chicago White Sox

There’s been a lot to like about Gonzalez's bat over his last 12 games at AAA (18-for-49 with 13 runs, four home runs, 18 RBIs, and two steals). Over this span, he even took nine walks (15.3% walk rate) while controlling the damage in strikeouts (13 – 22.0%). On the downside, his bat was unimpressive in 2023 and 2024 between High A, AA, and AAA (.237/114/15/118/35 over 980 at-bats). Gonzalez does bring first round pedigree (15th overall selection in 2023), so his success may have some follow-through.

Week 7 Outfielder Prospects to Watch

Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews (3) takes batting practice during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

After 37 games, the Nationals rank fourth in runs scored (198) behind the Braves (213 – one more game played), Yankees (200), and Cubs (200). Despite their success, Jacob Young has brought nothing to the table over his last 19 games (.208/5/0/8/0 over 72 at-bats), along with Joey Wiemer (five games on the bench over the Nationals' last eight matchups – 8-for-41 with six runs, one home run, and four RBIs with 21 strikeouts over his last 20 games).

Meanwhile, Crews has been playing better at AAA over his last eight games (10-for-29 with five runs, two home runs, and six RBIs), with better overall season stats (.252/20/4/15/5 over 119 at-bats). His walk rate (10.9%) grades as a plus, while striking out (25.5%) higher than expected. Washington drafted Crews second overall in 2023. His development time should be the majors soon.

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Over his last eight games, Jones found his power stroke, leading to 12 hits over 34 at-bats with eight runs, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and two steals, despite still striking out too much (29.7%). He’s hitting .258 over his first 120 at-bats in 2026 with 25 runs, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and seven stolen bases, giving Jones 383 at-bats of experience at AAA (.269/85/30/89/26). Unfortunately, he whiffed 155 times (35.2%) over this span, suggesting massive contact struggles when called up.

Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

A scouting friend on the Fulltime fantasy team told me that Lara checked the Ronald Acuna box in talent yesterday. He proceeded to hit a home run over four at-bats last night, giving him better stats over his last 12 games (15-for-45 with 11 runs, four home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal). In his first season at AAA at age 21, across 133 at-bats, Lara is hitting .341 with 33 runs, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and 12 steals while taking more walks (19) than strikeouts (17).

His centerfield skill set could spell doom for Garrett Mitchell’s starting opportunity (.219 over 119 at-bats with 15 runs, one home run, 21 RBIs, and five steals). His strikeout rate (35.3%) is much too high to be in the Brewers’ lineup every day, even with a high walk total (17.6%). Lara checks in at 5’7” and 170 lbs., making him easy to overlook by some scouts.

Henry Bolte, Athletics

The centerfield job for the A’s over the second half of 2026 could be in the hands of Bolte. In 2024 and 2025 at High A, AA, and AAA, he hit .275 over 885 at-bats with 157 runs, 24 home runs, 129 RBIs, and 90 steals despite a massive strikeout rate (31.6%) for a player looking to start in the majors.

His bat and approach (23.6% strikeout rate) have shown growth this season at AAA (.295/35/8/21/15 over 139 at-bats). Bolte has been a tear over his last 20 games (30-for-87 with 24 runs, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and nine steals) with 23 strikeouts (24.2%). Major league pitchers will expose the holes in his swing, but he has played well enough to get called up.

James Tibbs, Los Angeles Dodgers

Power (no home runs) has left the building for Tibbs over his last eight games, but he has swung the bat well (13-for-37 with seven runs, four RBIs, and one steal), with some improvement in his strikeout rate (20.5%). Tibbs continues to lead outfielders in the Pacific Coast League in home runs (11) with success in batting average (.307), runs (34), and RBIs (27). Despite his success, his strikeout rate (27.4%) remains a liability.

Josue De Paula (LAD) has shown promotable stats over his last 12 games at AA (.302/10/3/13/5 over 43 at-bats) while taking more walks (11) than striking out (10). On the season, he’s hitting .307 across 101 at-bats with 21 runs, four home runs, 24 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: