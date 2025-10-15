Ka'imi Fairbairn and Jason Myers Top Week 7 Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream
The NFL week comes so quickly! Here are those piping hot Week 7 kicker rankings ahead of Thursday and the upcoming weekend.
Fantasy on SI knows the bye week takes a couple of options out of the equation but there seem to always be options lurking.
So, maybe Brandon Aubrey or Eddy Pineiro are off the board, do not fret, we can lend a helping hand or two.
Three Kickers To Stream Week 7 Fantasy Football
Matt Gay - Washington Commanders
This is extreme risk. Gay has missed four field goals on the season but the opponent is the Dallas Cowboys. Points could be plenty here which means the potential for several field goal chances. The Dallas defense is one of the worst (31st in points) and has allowed 24 red zone trips.
There is one rumors making the Capital Beltway rounds that could heat up the kicking game in Washington.
Every missed field goal seems to fuel speculation. Washington needs wins and at 3-3, there is still only one game off the NFC East lead. Gay's critical long miss was one of the reasons the Commanders lost at home to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
On the bright side, he has made all 16 extra point attempts. It does seem he shook off the nerves or whatever from Week 2. However, there is new pressure here and Washington cannot lose to Dallas. This is basically must win territory and Gay needs to be clutch.
It is the ultimate risk-reward among streamers.
Ka'imi Fairbairn - Houston Texans
The danger here is the Houston offense. Can they continue to put up points. The Texans scored 70 points in two wins leading up to the bye. Fairbairn is 11-for-13 on field goals in 2025. Despite being only 23.4% owned in ESPN leagues, the Texans' kicker has soared to 9th in points according to FantasyData.com.
Fairbairn is also back to kicking well on the road. He has made four of his five attempts from distance away from Houston. Overall, that one miss is the only one away from the Texans' home stadium. His season long of 57 combined with Seattle not forcing turnovers means more potential chances to score points.
Houston's offense had been getting better week by week. Having the bye week at the time they did still may have been good as any rest is good. A kicker like Fairbairn should have no problem kicking in the Pacific Northwest this weekend.
Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks
Myers had one of those weeks against the Tampa Bay Buccaners in a 38-35 high-scoring contest. However, he rebounded with two extra points and two field goals against Jacksonville in a huge road win. Myers booted his fourth 50+ yard field goal of the season (five attempts). With ideal conditions expected in Seattle on Sunday, he should be able to pad his total.
Myers has been an asset to fantasy owners and his position rank of fourth in ESPN leagues is quite noticeable. Some are surprised by his availablility. However, Seattle's offense has been very good over the past five weeks setting up plenty of chances for Myers to pad his and fantasy football owner totals.
This might be worth taking the streaming plunge once again.