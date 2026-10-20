Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Kendre Miller, Tyrone Tracy, And Three More Options

Week 6 is behind us, and it's time to focus on Week 7. As always, that starts with the waiver wire. This isn't a great week for running backs on the wire, but there are some options out there if you dig deep. These are our top running back waiver wire targets for Week 7.

RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Miller stepped in as the clear top running back in New Orleans last week. He led the team, playing on 44% of the offensive snaps, and dominated the carries with 20. Alvin Kamara handled just seven carries and CJ Donaldson six. While Kamara did see more targets with six, Miller was still targeted twice. He turned his opportunities into 70 yards.

Things could change once Travis Etienne is back, but he will remain on injured reserve for at least one more week. We expect him to continue to see significant volume in Week 7 in an average matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson seemed close to returning in Week 6 after having his 21-day practice window opened, and he should be on track to play in Week 7. If Judkins is sidelined again this week, we'd expect Sampson to immediately step in as the RB1 in Cleveland.

If Sampson is activated, you should feel confident starting him this week against the Tennessee Titans. It's a game the Browns should be leading in the second half, allowing them to run the ball in a positive game script.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak insisted that Ashton Jeanty was finally healthy this week after being given no time to heal up from his foot and ankle injuries. Kubiak has struggled with the truth since taking over as the Raiders' head coach, and those struggles seemed to have continued here.

Jeanty split carries with Washington, with Jeanty carrying the ball 10 times for 22 yards on 2.2 yards per carry, and Washington carrying the ball nine times for 43 yards on 4.8 yards per carry. If the Raiders were smart, they would rest Jeanty like the Arizona Cardinals did last week with Jeremiyah Love. Whether or not they do this remains to be seen.

Regardless, it looks like Jeanty is clearly limited, and Washington is the beneficiary. If Jeanty continues to play injured, Washington could have some standalone value, and Washington could become a potential RB2 if Jeanty misses any time.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

The Giants' backfield is a mess, and we wouldn't want to start any of them in Week 7. However, if we had to, Tracy would be the guy after scoring two touchdowns in Week 6. None of the backs looked particularly good, but Tracy got the goal-line work and three of the four running back targets in the passing game.

Cam Skattebo could step right back into the lead role this week against the Texans, and that's why we would bench all these running backs against the Houston Texans; nevertheless, by picking up Tracy, you could also be getting the Giants' top running back for the remainder of the season. The Giants also cut Najee Harris today, which at least clears this backfield up a bit heading into Week 7.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Coleman is eligible to come off IR this week, and the Broncos' backfield seems to be wide open. JK Dobbins has taken a huge step back this season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry after averaging 5.0 yards per carry last year and in his career.

RJ Harvey just isn't an NFL starting running back and won't be taking over that job. There is a real chance that Coleman is given an opportunity to show what he can do and never looks back.

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