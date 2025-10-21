The Los Angeles Chargers, The Atlanta Falcons, And Three More Week 8 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 8, and we’re back with another round of D/ST waiver wire advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here. There are plenty of strong defensive options available this week that you can plug into your lineup for success. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, so let’s dive into the top five defenses to target on the waiver wire this week.
Los Angeles Chargers 17.9%
The Chargers D/ST ranks 19th in fantasy football, averaging 4.7 points per game. This week, they face the Vikings at home on Thursday Night Football, a favorable matchup against a team that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
Los Angeles is coming off its worst performance of the year, posting -5 points in Week 7 against the Colts. The Chargers will look to bounce back and regain form heading into Week 8.
Atlanta Falcons 18.7%
The Falcons D/ST currently ranks 10th in fantasy football, averaging 8.2 points per game. Atlanta’s defense has been consistently solid, with its lowest weekly total being 3 points (recorded in Weeks 1 and 7). In every other matchup, they’ve scored at least 5 fantasy points. This week, they face the Dolphins at home, a team that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
Cleveland Browns 48.3%
The Browns D/ST ranks 5th overall in fantasy football, averaging 8.1 points per game. This week, they face the Patriots on the road, a team that has allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
Cleveland’s defense is coming off a dominant 24-point outing in Week 6 against the Dolphins, where they allowed just 6 points while recording 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 4 sacks, and a touchdown. The Browns will look to build on that strong performance heading into Week 8.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16.9%
The Buccaneers D/ST ranks 16th overall in fantasy football, averaging 5.4 points per game. This week, they face the Saints on the road, a team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
Tampa Bay’s defense has been steady this year, scoring at least 5 points in 5 of their 7 games. The Bucs will look to continue that consistency this week.
Buffalo Bills 38%
The Bills' D/ST ranks 24th in fantasy football, averaging 4.7 points per game. Buffalo is coming off a Week 7 bye, which should give them extra time to prepare and put together a strong defensive game plan. This week, they travel to face the Panthers, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.