Tyler Allgeier and Kareem Hunt Lead Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers
This is going to be the toughest week of the season for most fantasy owners when it comes to just filling out your lineup. Injuries are piling up, and there are six teams on a bye this week. Options are going to be limited this week, and fantasy owners will be searching for players to start. The running backs are always one of the toughest positions to stream because they simply don't last on the waiver wire. Nevertheless, we are going to have to find them this week. These are the top running back stream options for Week 8.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
There is a decent chance that Allgeier could be on your waiver wire after seeing just four carries for 16 yards last week. Fantasy owners are also cutting a lot of handcuffs this week so they can fill out their lineups with all the bye weeks. However, he could be a strong start this week. The Falcons have won three games this season. In those games, he has carried the ball 42 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In the three games Atlanta has lost, he has only been given a total of 15 carries for 44 yards and no TDs. This week, the Falcons play the Miami Dolphins, who are both one of the worst teams in the NFL, and they also have the worst rush defense in the league. Allgeier has seen double-digit carries and scored a TD in every game that Atlanta has won in 2025. It's hard to beat that with a streaming option.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears is quickly creating a split backfield in Tennessee and has been the more productive side of the split. In the past two games, Spears has handled 10 carries, eight targets, and 59 snaps. Over the course of those same two games, Pollard has been given 16 carries, eight targets, and 56 snaps. Through the first four games of the season, Pollard's lowest usage was an 86% snap share, then in Week 5, he played only 73% snaps. Now, he has played less than 50% of the snaps over the past two weeks. It is clear that Spears is ascending at the expense of Pollard. However, it is much more likely that Spears is on your waiver wire and Pollard is in someone's starting lineup.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
This one won't feel good, but could be worth consideration. Davis has seen four targets in two of his last three games and is expected to see a couple of carries. This week, the Jets have a great matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense, which is allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs this season, and Tyrod Taylor is expected to get the start. Taylor is now questionable, so that may not happen, but if it does, he would likely throw to his running backs significantly more than Justin Fields.
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
In his second game back from injury, Tracy saw his carries jump from four to nine in Week 7. He took those nine carries for 46 yards and a TD against an outstanding Denver Broncos' defense. If he's going to push double-digit carries and see a few targets this week, he's worth consideration as a streaming option.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Everyone is writing Hunt off, and maybe rightfully so. However, no one should be shocked if he comes out this week and out-snaps Isiah Pacheco. While he only saw four carries last week and Brashard Smith saw heavy usage, we also have to consider that Hunt was helped off the field with a leg injury in that game, which he did try to come back from, but the Chiefs won in a 31-point blowout and didn't need him. We aren't confident that he'll be back in a near split-backfield this week; however, we aren't confident he won't be either.