Spencer Rattler, Tez Johnson, And 4 More Week 8 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
With so few options this week because of injuries and byes, we aren't sure how deep we can go into our benches or even the waiver wire. Nevertheless, we are going to go searching. These are the deep sleepers that fantasy owners should consider starting in Week 8.
QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Rattler, surprisingly, hasn't been terrible this season. He seems to have at least taken a few steps forward. In the past six games, he's thrown eight touchdowns, and he's only failed to reach 200 passing yards once this season. On the ground, he has 155 rushing yards so far. This week, he plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just always seem to end up in a shootout. If you are scrambling for a quarterback this week, Rattler could be a sneaky good play.
RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
The numbers haven't been there, but a big part of that is the fact that Justin Fields has been an abomination at quarterback. Mercifully, he's been cast to the bench in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Granted, Taylor isn't someone who excites us, but he's somewhat competent. Davis has seen four targets and two carries and two of his last three games, and we'd expect Taylor to dump the ball off to the running back more. This is a speculative start, but it could pan out for you.
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
Tracy was more integrated into the Giants' offense last week in his second game back from injury. He saw nine carries and could see another uptick in touches this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a week like this, if you're desperate, starting a running back who has an opportunity to see double-digit touches should not be overlooked.
WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
According to ECR, Johnson is ranked outside of the top 40 WRs in a week with six byes and a ton of injuries. Mike Evans is out for the foreseeable future, and Johnson saw nine targets on Monday Night Football. Only Emeka Egbuka had more targets. Over the past three weeks, he has gone for 162 yards and two TDs on nine receptions. His TD on Monday night was incredible. You need to get ahead of the curve on this rookie.
WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Downs sat out last week due to a concussion, but should be on track to return this week. In his past two games, he caught 12 of 15 targets for 96 yards and a TD. He's been banged up this season, but if he returns and is finally healthy, he should be in line to be a high-floor option in an impressive Colts' offense.
TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Okonkwo has a great matchup this week against the Colts, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. He's coming off a game in which he didn't catch a pass, so he's likely on waivers, but in the two previous weeks, he caught 10 of 11 targets for 94 yards. He's worth a dart throw if you're desperate.