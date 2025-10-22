Fantasy Sports

Spencer Rattler, Tez Johnson, And 4 More Week 8 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers

In a brutal Week 8 filled with byes and injuries, we’re digging deep to find fantasy football’s hidden gems — including Spencer Rattler, Tez Johnson, and four more deep sleepers who could surprise.

Mark Morales-Smith

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

With so few options this week because of injuries and byes, we aren't sure how deep we can go into our benches or even the waiver wire. Nevertheless, we are going to go searching. These are the deep sleepers that fantasy owners should consider starting in Week 8. 

QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Rattler, surprisingly, hasn't been terrible this season. He seems to have at least taken a few steps forward. In the past six games, he's thrown eight touchdowns, and he's only failed to reach 200 passing yards once this season. On the ground, he has 155 rushing yards so far. This week, he plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just always seem to end up in a shootout. If you are scrambling for a quarterback this week, Rattler could be a sneaky good play. 

RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

Week 8 Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Isaiah Davis, New York Jet
New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The numbers haven't been there, but a big part of that is the fact that Justin Fields has been an abomination at quarterback. Mercifully, he's been cast to the bench in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Granted, Taylor isn't someone who excites us, but he's somewhat competent. Davis has seen four targets and two carries and two of his last three games, and we'd expect Taylor to dump the ball off to the running back more. This is a speculative start, but it could pan out for you. 

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

Tracy was more integrated into the Giants' offense last week in his second game back from injury. He saw nine carries and could see another uptick in touches this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a week like this, if you're desperate, starting a running back who has an opportunity to see double-digit touches should not be overlooked.  

WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to ECR, Johnson is ranked outside of the top 40 WRs in a week with six byes and a ton of injuries. Mike Evans is out for the foreseeable future, and Johnson saw nine targets on Monday Night Football. Only Emeka Egbuka had more targets. Over the past three weeks, he has gone for 162 yards and two TDs on nine receptions. His TD on Monday night was incredible. You need to get ahead of the curve on this rookie.  

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Week 8 Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colt
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Downs sat out last week due to a concussion, but should be on track to return this week. In his past two games, he caught 12 of 15 targets for 96 yards and a TD. He's been banged up this season, but if he returns and is finally healthy, he should be in line to be a high-floor option in an impressive Colts' offense.  

TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Okonkwo has a great matchup this week against the Colts, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. He's coming off a game in which he didn't catch a pass, so he's likely on waivers, but in the two previous weeks, he caught 10 of 11 targets for 94 yards. He's worth a dart throw if you're desperate.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em