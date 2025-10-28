The Los Angeles Rams, The Jacksonville Jaguars, And Three More Week 9 D/ST’s To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 9, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice! If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here. This week features plenty of strong defensive options to plug into your lineup, including the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom have favorable matchups. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Now, let’s dive into the top five defenses to target on the waiver wire this week.
Los Angeles Rams 36%
The Rams are currently the 10th-ranked defense in fantasy, averaging 8.1 points per game. This week, they face a struggling Saints offense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Rams have been excellent this season, scoring at least six points in six of their seven games, and they’ll look to keep that momentum going in Week 9. If they’re still available on your waiver wire, make sure to scoop them up.
Jacksonville Jaguars 10%
The Jaguars are currently the 13th-ranked defense in fantasy, averaging 6.9 points per game. This week, they face a weak Raiders offense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Jacksonville’s defense has been a bit boom-or-bust this season, scoring over 10 points three times but two points or fewer in three other games. Still, they’re a solid streaming option this week.
Los Angeles Chargers 41%
The Chargers are currently the 15th-ranked defense in fantasy, averaging 5.8 points per game. This week, they face a Titans offense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Los Angeles is coming off its second-best performance of the season, scoring 13 points against the Vikings, and will look to keep that momentum rolling in Week 9.
Chicago Bears 23%
The Bears are currently the 17th-ranked defense in fantasy, averaging 6.4 points per game. This week, they face a Bengals offense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Chicago’s defense has been impressive this season, scoring at least nine points in five of their seven games. They’ll look to keep that success going this week.
Baltimore Ravens 29%
The Ravens are currently the 31st-ranked defense in fantasy, averaging just 0.7 points per game. This week, they face a Dolphins team that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Baltimore’s defense has struggled overall, posting negative fantasy points in four of their seven games, though they’ve also had strong showings with 15 and 7 points. They’ll look to take advantage of this favorable matchup to get back on track in Week 9.