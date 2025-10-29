Jason Myers and Jake Bates Top Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Streaming Options
The NFL week is about 24 hours away! At Fantasy On Si, we have the latest Week 9 kicker rankings ahead of Thursday and the weekend.
Fantasy on SI understands the bye takes four options away from us but there seems to always be a kicker at the ready. Keep in mind, as always, kicking is dependent on how good an offense is from the 20's and hopefully not so good in the red zone.
Sure, quite a few kickers are taken once again. Do not fret. There are always surprises. Let's begin.
Three Kickers To Stream In Week 9 Fantasy Football
Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks
Somehow Yahoo leagues are saying that Myers is 91% available. He certainly is not in any of the four Yahoo leagues I am in. Anyway, Myers produced double digit fantasy points in four of those five games leading up to the bye week. The Washington Commanders defense has not been the same unit we saw last year. Giving up points in bunches has been a trend.
Seattle is a dangerous team for Washington to play against. Myers has been an asset as a kicker. Since Week 2 on that awful Acrisure Stadium field, he has only missed two kicks and those were from beyond 50 yards. Washington's field is nowhere near that ugly and will be dried out by Sunday. Primetime conditions should be cool and crisp.
The Seahawks are in an even better spot with a slightly less than 100% Jayden Daniels, a compromised Commanders' running game, and Terry McLaurin (quad) getting announced as out again. Streaming is wise here.
Jake Bates - Detroit Lions
Again, Yahoo surprised us here. Bates is out there in half the leagues to claim. Check your leagues in other formats as well. Bates is a risk missing three kicks out of 11 attempted this year. However, he is a perfect 27-for-27 with extra points. That is a large number.
With the Minnesota Vikings defense being rather porous (65 points allowed the last two weeks), Detroit figures to get a few extra trips in the red zone. It also does not hurt that J.J. McCarthy is expected to start. He has not played since Week 2.
Sometimes one needs a little luck. We are going to bank on Bates here in a good spot at home versus Detroit.
Graham Gano - New York Giants
Anyone within earshot can think I have lost my collective mind but the San Francisco 49ers are a banged up 5-3 team that literally cannot stay healthy. There are more question marks on defense compared to their offense. This is a team that allowed 475 yards to the Houston Texans who were missing Nico Collins.
San Francisco even traded for Keion White and signed Clelin Ferrell. The problem is more than missing Nick Bosa. The 49ers pass coverage has been almost as bad as the pass rush. Also, facing a mobile Jaxson Dart may not help. It might aid Gano though if the Giants get bogged in or around the red zone.
Gano has not missed a kick in his four games in 2025. Yes, this is a tender risk given players getting reaggravating injuries left and right this year but a stream is a stream here.