Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers: Treylon Burks, Savion Williams, And More



Wide receivers make up the biggest chunk of most fantasy football rosters, which makes sense because more of them play and see opportunities than any other position. Nevertheless, fantasy owners are still often left scrambling to find viable fantasy wideouts, and we don't expect Week 9 to be an exception.

We are here to help you find some strong fantasy options you can start this week if you're in a pinch. These are the top fantasy football wide receiver streamers for Week 9.

Wide Receiver Streamers: Week 9

WR Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders

We have now seen Burks targeted at least five times in three consecutive games. With Terry McLaurin now out for the season, that's not going to change. Last week, he caught three passes for 81 yards in the first game without McLaurin.

In Week 8, he played the second-most wide receiver snaps ahead of Stefon Diggs, and behind only Antonio Williams. Williams could have a tough week, as he doesn't match up well against the Los Angeles Rams. Burks could be a key weapon for the Commanders this week.

WR Savion Williams, Green Bay Packers

The Packers are finding ways to get the ball into the hands of the dynamic Williams. In the past three games, he has seen nine targets and five carries. This week's matchup against the New England Patriots could work out perfectly for Williams to have a breakout game.

Christian Watson is dealing with a rib injury, and Matthew Golden could be locked up by Christian Gonzalez. We already know the Packers can't run the ball against anyone, so Williams could become a key weapon in this game. The Pats are susceptible to secondary passing weapons, allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers, and he should take advantage.

WR Efton Chism, New England Patriots

The Patriots are quickly running out of weapons. There is a chance they will be without AJ Browns, Hunter Henry, Romeo Doubs, and Mack Hollins this week. He led the team last week, playing on 88% of the offensive snaps, and caught all five of his targets.

His upside is likely capped, but the volume won't be, giving him a safer floor than many might think. If Brown and Henry both play, we might have to reconsider this, but Chism should be a strong streaming option this week if you're looking for a safe option who won't sink your team.

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