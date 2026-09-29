Tre' Harris, Roman Wilson, and 4 More Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Wide receivers are available on the Week 4 waiver wire. There are always options to help fuel a winning run. It is a simple matter of finding volume and efficiency. Today, I found a total of six pickups that ought to be on your target list.

All Availability Data is per Sleeper.

Keenan Allen — 80% Available

With Alec Pierce on the IR, Keenan Allen steps into the Colts WR2 role. In Week 3, Allen had 9 targets, 6 receptions, 63 yards, and 1 touchdown. He ran 31 routes, or 7 fewer than Tyler Warren and 2 fewer than Josh Downs.

Malik Washington — 58% Available

Washington was my WR26 in Week 3. He did not quite get there, but it was not due to a lack of volume. Washington had 10 targets but only 5 receptions. The hope is that he maintain the volume, as he is likely, and that Malik Willis get a better completion percentage in store. Willis led the NFL in completion percentage after taking over for Jordan Love in 2025.

Mack Hollins — 85% Available

Highest Week 3 offensive grade among WR



Chris Olave 90.0

Tee Higgins 89.3

Ja'Marr Chase 87.6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 86.1

Mack Hollins 85.6 pic.twitter.com/2kQlWE9IGB — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2026

Hollins has been projected to lead all Patriots in receiving volume. Hollins is projected to account for 24% of the Patriots' passing offense, +7.5% to Romeo Doubs, and +9% to Hunter Henry.

The Patriots' receiving offense was led by Hollins in Week 4 with 8 targets, 6 receptions, and 87 yards. He ran only 1 less route than Doubs and Demario Douglas. Hollins is obviously a starter and the remaining starter from the Patriots' more successful 2025 offense.

Chris Bell — 90% Available

Until Caleb Douglas returns, Bell will have a lucrative role. He starts alongside Washington. He is also just about ramped up to full volume, which Bell has slowly been incorporating into post-ACL tear rehabilitation.

In Week 3, Bell had 5 targets, 4 receptions, 67 yards, and the second-most routes run on the team. He is a player who ranked 17th in FBS Receptions at Louisville and 44th (679) in PFF Receiving Grade.

Tre' Harris — 91% Available

Harris has a firm grasp on the Chargers' WR2 role. He has 4 more receptions and 85 more yards than Quentin Johnston. While they play just about the same number of snaps, Harris is clearly more productive, with 14.9 yards per reception, or 4.2 more than Johnston.

I do believe the Chargers will have an offensive normalization. The 0-3 football team is bound to find some progression in the weeks to come. They have too much talent to fail this badly.

Roman Wilson — 96% Available

AARON RODGERS DIME TO ROMAN WILSON FOR SIX 🎯



IT'S YEAR 22 FOR RODGERS



(via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/f0HVtCXEw0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 27, 2026

Wilson is second on the Steelers in targets with 19. Every game thus far, Wilson has had at least 6 targets. He is far more productive than DK Metcalf, with as many receptions on 4 fewer targets and 37 fewer routes run. Aaron Rodgers may cling to the receiver, which can lead to positive outcomes, as with Roman Wilson.

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