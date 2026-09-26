Final Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections and Rankings: Updated for News and Injuries

The following Week 3 Projections have reached their final update ahead of a Sunday packed with NFL Football. Injuries have shifted outlooks. Some injuries remain uncertain, so I advise exercising extra caution and paying close attention to social media outlets prior to kickoff. Below are the major movements of note.

Quarterback Changes

Thomas Carelli

Sam Darnold is not pictured above, but he does return to the projections. Back calling plays for Seattle, Darnold is the QB24. Exercise caution, as the game will take place in Washington, D.C with heavy D.C. rain and strong winds projected due to the oncoming nor'easter.

Now that Puka Nacua is trending to be out for the second straight week, Matthew Stafford has taken a minor hit. He is among my must-sit quarterbacks; see here.

Running Back Changes

Thomas Carelli

Jaylen Warren is the biggest riser since Wednesday. Rico Dowdle has been ruled out. I do believe that the Lew Nichols/Eli Heidenreich hype is misplaced. This should be the Warren show, with a projection of 80% of the Steelers' rushing attack. He is a must-start on volume alone.

Thomas Carelli

Travis Etienne Jr. earns faller status. Under further inspection, it appears the Saints are pointing towards a larger role for Alvin Kamara. The splits are volatile at this time, and I do not love starting either option given that fact. Etienne Jr. does, in fact, fall further down the projections than Kamara, but does have higher upside given his contract and youth.

Wide Receiver Changes

Thomas Carelli

Puka Nacua has dropped off the face of these projections. He is trending as very unlikely to play, although this is not yet confirmed as of Saturday evening. In turn, Adams is the WR2 in the week following a 195-yard game without Nacua in Week 2.

Mike Evans rises to WR1 status. He has a fantastic matchup in Week 3. The Cardinals are among the NFL's worst defenses, and the 49ers are among this week's top favorites. Check out our top DFS lineup stacks of the week.

Thomas Carelli

Marvin Harrison Jr. is not pictured. That is because he has dropped outside the top-50 wide receivers. Six Cardinals pass-catchers have accounted for at least one target. Harrison Jr. is tied for the worst on the team with Tyler Allgeier (4). You cannot start Harrison Jr. until further notice.

Tight End Changes

Thomas Carelli

Colston Loveland was originally ranked outside of the top 20 tight ends. Life with Loveland is still testy, but Tyson Bagent may help things. Not the athlete that Caleb Williams is, we can expect Bagent to check down more often and thus favor Loveland and an inside-the-hashes pass-catcher. Despite a poor projection, he can be started on the upside alone.

Terrance Ferguson is my Tight End Sleeper of the Week. As the Rams' TE1, Ferguson has tremendous upside on a top-3 NFL offense.

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