Yahoo Fantasy Most Dropped Players Including Jaxson Dart And 2 More Giants (Week 6)
The Giants’ offensive struggles against the Saints led to three players not surviving this week’s waiver wire at Yahoo Fantasy. In short roster formats, football players must perform and stay healthy to remain on fantasy rosters. Here are the top 10 most dropped players after Week 5 at Yahoo Sports:
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals gave Demercado three carries last week, but he hit on a 72-yard touchdown run to make his day. Unfortunately, holding onto the football in the end zone has been a problem since the release of Chad Powers’ series on Hulu. His stat minus six fantasy points led to a losing day, and the number one cut of the week at Yahoo. His poor decision also led to a comeback win for the hapless Tennessee Titans, who were on the verge of trailing 28-6 in the game.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
An early exit by Strange last week due to a quad issue led to him being launched into the free agent abyss at Yahoo this week. Over his first four games, he caught 19 of his 23 targets for 182 yards, leading to 9.30 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. His lack of scoring gave him mid-tier TE2 status in 12-team leagues.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
After a bump to WR2 status after New York lost Malik Nabers for the season, Slayton could only muster three catches for 31 yards on six targets against the Saints over his 55 plays (75% of the Giants' snaps). In his career, he has never averaged more than 10.00 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. In reality, Slayton has never been a good enough player to be a starting fantasy option in his professional career.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
For one week, fantasy game managers were clicking their heels about their newfound running back gold after Marks shined against the Titans (119 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches). He paid back the fantasy market this week with 24 rushing yards on seven carries, earning him a ticket back to the waiver pool. Houston gave him RB1 snaps (39%) vs. the Ravens, but game score pushed him to the sidelines in the second half. Marks will be picked up shortly when more NFL teams are on a bye week.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
A Taysom Hill sighting and two dull games (3/28 and 2/17 on seven combined targets) led to many Yahoo users searching for a better tight end option in Week 6. Despite the impression of regression, he was on the field for 85% of the Saints’ snaps last week, compared to 90% or more in his other four starts. Johnson plays like a big wide receiver in New Orleans’ offense, and he will have more usable games going forward. At the very least, Johnson offers matchup TE2 value.
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
The injury to Jaylen Daniels led to Ertz posting two empty games (3/38 and 2/21). The Commanders got him the ball last week (one target) against the Chargers, partly due to their success in the run game (28/163/1). His snaps have been done in three consecutive matchups (52%, 61%, and 53%), adding more fuel to release him this week at Yahoo Fantasy. Once Washington plays better offensively, Ertz should regain his top 12 value and find a new fantasy home.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Despite two playable games in Week 2 (4/56/1) and Week 3 (4/38/1) at home, Ayomanor has yet to hit the fairway on the road (2/13, 2/44, and 2/18). Cam Ward has been brutally bad over his first five starts (51.8% completion rate, 5.4 yards per pass attempt, and only two touchdowns). The lack of quarterback play in Tennessee warrants no one to start a Titans receiver in the near future. On the positive side, I like what Ayomanor brings to the table.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart to Nabers had a winning ring to it. In a matter of one week, New York lost their starting wide receiver for the season, and their franchise quarterback turned into Daniel Jones. With no weapons and a short passing window, Dart’s passes lack winning upside. On the positive side for Giant fans, the Jets can’t win a game either.
Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
In the fantasy world, Robinson brings a losing skill set. He will catch some passes, but they tend to gain short yards with minimal touchdowns. Robinson outplayed his skill set in Week 2 (8/142/1) when the Cowboys neglected to cover him downfield. Over his next three outings, he picked up nine combined catches for 72 yards on 16 targets.
Robinson is back home where he belongs, in the free agent pool in shallow leagues. At best, he is a bye-week or short-term injury replacement. I view him as a running back receiving option, playing wideout while offering empty stats in the run game.
Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
At some point this season, Smith will help the Chiefs win games out of the backfield. Kansas City can’t trust him in pass protection, and they have been unwilling to increase his rushing attempts (8/28). His chain-moving and matchup value were highlighted in his last two games (six catches for 59 yards on seven targets) despite being in the field for only 25 plays (18.2%). Smith could work as bye week cover in deep PPR formats.