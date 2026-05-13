Yankees Call Up Anthony Volpe to Play Shortstop: What is His Fantasy Baseball Value?

The New York Yankees made the call-up for Anthony Volpe. The fans have mixed opinions about the former gold glover. Yet, they must now stay positive while Volpe replaces the injured Jose Caballero. He has upside, but did not show it well last year with a highlight reel of errors. As for what to expect? We cannot know for sure, but we will try to work that out while covering our bases, pun intended.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Volpe has a volatile history in fantasy baseball. His best season was back in 2024, when Volpe achieved a middling .243 batting average but knocked in 12 home runs and stole 28 bases. Volpe was a mid-to-low-end shortstop in the game.

Volpe then fell off in 2025, with fans wondering if he could handle New York. Luckily, his fielding woes did not turn up in fantasy baseball, as most formats do not count defense-based statistics. Yet, Volpe batted .212 with 18 stolen bases, although knocking 19 home runs. He managed to be a mid-to-low-tier shortstop in fantasy baseball, once again.

If looking to add Volpe to your roster, he is probably not the full-time, high-upside replacement that a fantasy baseball manager hopes for. However, he has the experience and resume to be a solid utility player on your roster. The downside is that the Yankees have loved Caballero this season as baseball's best defensive shortstop. Once he clears the 10-Day IL, Volpe may return to a utility role off the bench. Nonetheless, Volpe is worth an add if you need depth on your fantasy baseball roster.

Anthony Volpe Gets Called Up

Jose Caballero fractured his right middle finger, thus placing him on the 10-Day IL. Such an injury is not major, but one that requires time out until the fracture heals. Caballero will not return for at least one more week. Setbacks are not to be expected as the injury is skeletal rather than muscular/soft-tissue.

Aaron Boone has emphasized that Caballero has played great this year and has earned every right to be the team's shortstop. The expectation is that he has the job nailed down, even if Volpe thrives over the next 1-2 weeks.

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