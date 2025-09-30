3 Best Fall Bass Fishing Lures for Shallow Water Success
With forward-facing sonar (FFS) dominating so much of the bass-talk the past few years, the arrival of fall can be a satisfying return to “old-school” chunkin’ and windin’ among the extreme shallows to produce loads of quality bass.
Where to Find Shallow Fall Bass
As water cools in the fall, pods of baitfish like threadfin shad, gizzard shad, and ghost minnows meander into the extreme shallows. Wolfpacks of bass use the skinny water to trap and attack the baitfish for an easy meal. Of course, packs of bass won't be in every shallow area, so how should you narrow the search?
Long straight shorelines are low-percentage options because they offer fewer spots to concentrate fish and to focus your search efforts. Instead, target shorelines with isolated pockets where bass pin baitfish. Some of the best pockets don’t look all that “sexy”. They often have minimal cover, are less than 3 feet deep, and are very flat. However, they often hold small groups of aggressive bass.
A Winning Strategy: Stick and Move
Stick and move, run and gun, junk fish, or power fish, all describe the same approach for fall success. Find a likely spot, comb the area with rapid-fire casts, and move to the next location. Fall bass are always on the move, following transient baitfish. There's no need to linger. If bites aren't generated, they likely aren't there. Flipping and pitching can work, but you tilt the odds in your favor with techniques designed to “cover water” and find the active bass.
The 3 Best Lures for Fall Bass
A fast-moving bait is both a search tool and a trigger to generate strikes. Multiple lure options exist, so here are a few of my favorites that produce fish year after year.
1. Swim Jigs: Fast-Moving Shad Imitators
A ¼- to ⅜-ounce white swim jig with a matching trailer mimics fleeing shad. Reel it fast, just below the surface. Crash it into cover like stumps, brush, or dock pilings to trigger reaction strikes.
Since you can watch that white jig during the whole retrieve, when it suddenly disappears set the hook!
Pro Tip: Fish a swim jig with urgency. Think like a linebacker: contact at high speed. Fall bass are opportunists, and a fast-moving jig draws their most violent strikes.
2. Squarebill Crankbait: The Ultimate Shallow Power Lure
The versatile squarebill crankbait is the quintessential shallow-water power lure and shad imitator. In fall, opt for smaller 1.0 or 1.5-sized cranks, as they only reach depths of 3-4 feet and match the size of the forage bass feed upon this time of year.
Fish the squarebill aggressively, maintaining a fast pace with the reel handles. Land casts within inches of the shoreline. Bass can be tucked right against the bank in the fall, attacking your bait on the first crank of the reel handle.
3. Topwater Lures: Surface Explosions in the Fall
Who doesn’t love a topwater bite? A proven fall favorite is the old-school Pencil Popper, which combines the surface disturbance of a popper with the enticing walk-the-dog action of a “spook-style” bait.
Since we’re covering water in the fall, walk it quickly with rapid downward twitches of the rod tip. Creating a frantic commotion on the surface will draw any nearby bass to the bait. It’s deadly.
Quick Takeaways for Shallow Fall Fishing Success
- Keep Moving: Fall bass fishing can be feast or famine, so maintain a “stick and move” approach to stay on ‘em.
- Key Locations: Shallow pockets along the shorelines are key locations for bass to corral baitfish.
- Power Fishing Rules: Cover shallow water fast and find the active bass.
- 3 Simple Baits: Swim jigs, squarebill cranks, and faster-moving topwaters are your best producers.