6 Best Ways to Rig a Soft Stickbait to Catch More Bass
What Is a Soft Stickbait and Why Do Bass Love It?
A soft stickbait is a cylindrical 'worm' that is commonly found in four to six inch sizes. With no fancy appendages, lips or moving parts, these stickbaits are basic in design and aesthetics but never fail to catch a boatload of bass. Often referred to as a Senko, the original branded bait of its kind, produced by Gary Yamamoto in 1996, these days almost every major tackle manufacturer offers their version of a soft stickbait.
Why Do Soft Stickbaits Work So Well for Catching Bass?
With a subtle and natural action, gently shimmying as they descend through the water, a soft stickbait is a snack-sized offering that seems to tempt even the most wary bass. It certainly helps that most stickbaits are salt and attractant infused, meaning they taste and feel like the real thing, sealing the deal when a fish takes a bite. Think of soft stickbaits as an unobtrusive 'prey' item - fluttering seductively with an irresistible charm.
The Six Top Ways to Rig a Soft Stickbait
1. Weightless Texas-Rig for Shallow Bass
A weightless Texas-rig is the simplest and most popular method to fish a soft stickbait. This is a weedless presentation that can be worked through any and all structure, including pads, weed clumps, over the edge of slop, or alongside and under boat docks and laydowns.
Rigged this way, without any weight, allows the stickbait to slowly sink alongside and within any vegetation or structure, offering a very natural presentation and visual attraction to bass. It is also the best choice when fishing shallow water. Depending on the size of the stickbait you are tossing, go with a 4/0 or 5/0 offset shank worm hook for best results.
2. Weighted Texas-Rig for Deeper Cover
Using the same size hook and rigging method as above, a light bullet-shaped worm weight is added to efficiently reach deeper cover. Choose the smallest weight you can get away with to keep the presentation natural. Depending on the depth of the water I'm fishing, a 1/32 oz or 1/16-ounce Tungsten worm weight does the trick and covers most bases.
Perfect for working docks or downed trees in deeper water, or to penetrate thick vegetation, the weighted Texas-rigged option is a great choice when the slow falling, unweighted version just isn't triggering bites.
3. Wacky Rig for Subtle Stickbait Action
My personal favorite way to fish a soft stickbait, rigging these baits wacky offers up a cool undulating and sling-shot style motion to the bait when twitched back to the boat. A 2/0 or 3/0 worm hook, either pierced directly through the mid-section of the bait or attached via an O-ring is as simple as it needs to be.
Depending on the cover or lack of, using a regular hook or a weedless variety is up to an angler's discretion. Impart multiple twitches to the bait via the rod tip, while letting it flutter and shimmy downwards on the pause. Bass literally can't resist.
4. Neko Rig for Bottom-Hugging Bass
A Neko rig takes a new twist on the soft stickbait craze, offering up a bottom-crawling presentation due to the addition of a weighted nail to the nose. Nail weights can be purchased from tackle stores but I simply use an actual household screw or nail to get the job done. Works like a charm for me.
Go with the lightest weight that still allows you to feel contact with the bottom. Use an O-ring slid onto the stick bait and thread the hook on opposite to wacky, with the bend riding along the plastic itself. Ensure that the hook point is facing towards the tail of the stickbait to ensure the best angle for hooking consistency.
Slowly drag the Neko rig around rubble, points and humps, as well as mud flats and breaklines. Both smallmouth and largemouth bass love to smash this bottom-contacting bait.
5. Ned Rig for Finesse Bass Fishing
The Ned rig is the perfect finesse presentation when bass are finicky or have a case of lockjaw. I use a 2.75" soft stickbait but longer versions can be cut down to size and threaded on no problem.
Excelling when slowly dragged along bottom, a 1/32 oz or 1/16 oz Ned jighead work well for most situations. Similar to the Neko rig, ensure you can feel contact with bottom and if not, increase the weight of your jig.
6. Shaky Head Rig for Cold Water Success
Similar it makeup to the Ned rig, with the only difference being a ball head jig instead. Meant to be lightly 'shaken' on bottom to attract the attention of bass, this presentation also falls under the finesse category.
I've had tremendous success during the late fall season working a shaky head in 14 to 16 feet of water when bass group up on expansive mud flats. Cooling water and shaky heads definitely go hand in hand.
Best Tool for Rigging Soft Stickbaits: VMC Crossover Pliers
One tool that I have been using for years is the VMC Crossover Pliers. Used to easily and quickly slide O-rings on soft stickbaits, it is a must-have for rigging baits wacky and Neko.
Keep a selection of different sized O-rings in your tackle bag for rigging small and large soft stickbaits.
Catch More Bass With These Soft Stickbait Rigs
Are you ready to catch more bass this season? Whether you’re skipping a Texas-rigged stickbait under docks, or finessing a Neko rig off the edge of a point, these six soft plastic stickbait rigs will help you catch more largemouth and smallmouth bass anywhere they swim.