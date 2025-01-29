Major League Fishing Expands to Japan: MLF Japan Kasumi BMC Series 2025
In a recent article, I covered the international division of the Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Championship. At the time, there were impressive 18 countries around the globe partnered with MLF. But I couldn’t help thinking one obvious powerhouse bass fishing country was absent—Japan.
Eisaku Kato: The Visionary Behind MLF Japan
But now, with the expertise of veteran Japanese tournament organizer Eisaku Kato, MLF will launch the MLF Japan Kasumi BMC Series in 2025, bringing its unique catch-weigh-release format to one of the most passionate bass fishing communities on the planet.
Eisaku Kato: The Visionary Behind MLF JapanKato, the force behind Big Mouth Club (BMC) for over 30 years, has hosted top-tier tournaments on Japan’s legendary fisheries, including Lake Kasumigaura and the Tone River system. Now, with MLF backing, BMC’s legacy enters a new chapter, offering Japanese anglers a chance to compete on a global stage.
“We are thrilled to join the MLF family and bring the MLF format to Japan,” said Eisaku Kato, President of MLF Japan. “This partnership will offer Japanese anglers new and exciting opportunities to compete on the world stage, and I’m confident it will help connect us with the global fishing community. We look forward to working with MLF to create an unforgettable tournament experience for Japanese anglers.”
MLF Toyota Series Championship: A Pathway for Japanese Anglers
The first MLF Japan tournament launches in March 2025, with winners earning a chance to compete at the MLF Toyota Series Championship. There, they will be fishing for a top prize of up to $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus, plus a $10,000 international bonus, and an invitation to fish REDCREST – MLF’s most prestigious event – for a top prize of $300,000.
“Adding Japan to our list of international partners is an exciting step forward for Major League Fishing,” said Dave Washburn, Vice President of Operations at MLF. “The passion and dedication of Japanese anglers are second to none, and we are eager to bring an MLF presence to this thriving fishing community. With Eisaku Kato’s leadership, the MLF Japan Kasumi BMC Series will provide a premier platform for Japanese anglers to showcase their skills and connect with the global MLF network of anglers.”
2025 MLF Japan Kasumi BMC Schedule
- March 22 -Round 1 -Ibaraki Prefecture Kasumigaura
- April 19-20 -Round 2 -Ibaraki Prefecture Kasumigaura
- June 14-15 -Round 3 -Ibaraki Prefecture Kasumigaura
- July 26-27 -Open -Lake Biwa
- Aug. 30 -Round 4 -Ibaraki Prefecture Kasumigaura
- Sept. 27-28 -Round 5 -Ibaraki Prefecture Kasumigaura
- Nov. 8 -Classic -Ibaraki Prefecture Kasumigaura
READ NEXT:
Can Bass Fishing Unite the World? Bringing Anglers Together on the Global Stage
The Future of Tournament Bass Fishing: High School Fishing Camp 2025 at Kentucky Lake