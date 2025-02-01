Bass Pro Tour Stage 1, Day 2 Recap: LeBrun is on Fire Plus 100lb Day
Justin Cooper went absolutely nuts, hauling in nearly 100 pounds of bass in a single day. Incredible day MLF Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole at Lake Conroe.
Man, Nick LeBrun was on fire from the get-go. From the moment he hit the water on Day 1, he kept stacking up fish like it was his job—which, well, it kind of is. By the end of the day, he had 60 bass for a total of 135 pounds, 2 ounces, locking in his spot in the Championship Round. Classic LeBrun move, right? Just quietly putting on a clinic.
But let’s talk about the guy who really had everyone buzzing—Justin Cooper. This dude went absolutely nuts, hauling in nearly 100 pounds of bass in a single day. Have you ever had one of those days where everything just clicks?
Every cast feels like it's landing right where it needs to and the fish are practically jumping into the boat? That was Cooper’s day. The kind of performance that makes you do a double take at the scoreboard and wonder if someone fat-fingered the numbers.
To put it in perspective, catching 100 pounds of bass in a single day isn’t just impressive—it’s borderline ridiculous. It’s the kind of thing you expect in a highlight reel, not real life. And yet, there he was, proving that sometimes, when the stars align (and you’ve got the skills to back it up), you can put together a day on the water that people will be talking about for years.
Now, the big question is: can he keep that momentum rolling into the next round? Or did he burn all his hot streak on one monster day? Either way, you've got to respect the show he just put on.
LeBrun Secures Spot in Championship Round While Top 20 Battle in Knockout Round
When Nick LeBrun wrapped up Day 1 of the B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole at Lake Conroe, he faced a strategic decision—go all-in for the win or conserve energy and explore new water. The Bossier City, Louisiana, pro didn’t hesitate. He went for it, and it paid off in a big way.
LeBrun led from start to finish, adding 22 scorable bass for 51 pounds, 12 ounces on Day 2, bringing his two-day total to 60 bass weighing 135 pounds, 2 ounces. That was enough to secure his place in the Championship Round, topping runner-up Spencer Shuffield by nearly 11 pounds.
“I knew there was no such thing as saving fish in this event,” LeBrun said. “If I would have stayed out of that creek, there still would have been 20 boats back there catching them. So, I thought, it might as well be me.”
LeBrun will take a well-earned Saturday off before battling for the Stage 1 trophy on the Sunday Championship. Meanwhile, the remaining 19 anglers in the Top 20 will compete in the Knockout Round, fighting for the final nine spots in the Championship Round.
LeBrun: Mastering the Strategy Game
LeBrun adjusted his approach for Day 2 despite leading by nearly 9 pounds after Day 1. While most competitors used their one allotted period of forward-facing sonar in Period 1, LeBrun opted to start in a familiar hydrilla flat in the back of a creek—this time with his transducers off.
“I knew I was fishing to win the round, and a lot of times, pre-spawn fish or wintering fish in a creek bite best at daylight,” LeBrun explained. “I was Boat No. 2, so I got in there early and grabbed my prime spot before anyone else could.”
Fishing pressure was a concern. More than half the field had crowded into the creek, and the fish became more hesitant as the day wore on.
“Yesterday, you couldn’t beat one off with a hammer. Today, I had fish swipe at the bait, but they wouldn’t fully commit. The pressure is taking its toll.”- Nick Lebrun
To counteract that, LeBrun moved offshore in Period 2, turned on his forward-facing sonar, and battled some wind to add 10 bass for nearly 25 pounds. That surge cemented his lead.
Looking ahead, LeBrun acknowledges that pressure will continue to be a factor, but he believes the event can still be won in the same creek if an angler makes just the right adjustments.
“You have to find a few key casts, key boat positions, and hope for a little luck with fresh fish moving in,” he said. “If that happens, you can make it work.”
Justin Cooper’s Monster Day Shakes Up the Leaderboard
While LeBrun held firm at the top, Justin Cooper stole the show with a ridiculous 93-pound, 4-ounce performance. The Zwolle, Louisiana, pro skyrocketed from 33rd to third place, catching 38 scorable bass on Day 2—72 pounds, 4 ounces of which came in just the first period.
“Honestly, I didn’t know that was possible. I figured 40 pounds in one period would be great. I did that in about an hour.”- Justin Cooper
His forward-facing sonar strategy worked to perfection. He found a massive school of bait-chasing bass in shallow water and capitalized immediately. Using a Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad on an Owner Range Roller jighead, he stacked bass at an unprecedented rate.
“I’ve never had a flurry like that in competition,” Cooper said. “I’ve had some good offshore cranking days, but nothing like that.”
Cooper believes there are still plenty of fish left in his school. If they stay put overnight, he’s confident he can repeat the magic in the Knockout Round.
Final 20 Pros Advancing to Knockout Round
- Nick LeBrun, Bossier City, La., 60 bass, 135-2
- Spencer Shuffield, Hot Springs, Ark., 51 bass, 124-3
- Justin Cooper, Zwolle, La., 51 bass, 120-13
- Jake Lawrence, Paris, Tenn., 41 bass, 120-8
- Jacob Wall, New Hope, Ala., 42 bass, 101-3
- Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., 43 bass, 100-15
- Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 41 bass, 99-9
- Todd Faircloth, Jasper, Texas, 39 bass, 98-1
- Drew Gill, Mount Carmel, Illinois, 42 bass, 97-13
- Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., 41 bass, 95-6
- Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan, 37 bass, 95-1
- Ron Nelson, Berrien Springs, Mich., 43 bass, 92-8
- Colby Miller, Elmer, La., 39 bass, 92-3
- Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio, 40 bass, 89-15
- Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., 39 bass, 89-13
- Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn., 37 bass, 82-10
- Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 38 bass, 82-9
- Mark Daniels Jr., Tuskegee, Ala., 38 bass, 81-1
- Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 31 bass, 80-9
- Martin Villa, Charlottesville, Va., 36 bass, 80-6
What’s Next?
With weights resetting overnight, Saturday’s Knockout Round will determine the nine anglers who will join LeBrun in the Championship Round, where they’ll all be gunning for the $150,000 top prize.
