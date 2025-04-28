Rookie Paul Marks Claims First Bassmaster Elite Win at Lake Hartwell
Marks’ Breakout at the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell
Rookie Paul Marks delivered a rock steady performance seemingly well beyond his years at the Bassmaster Elite on Lake Hartwell this week. His four-day total of 68-8 earned the 23-year-old Georgia pro his first big blue Elite Series trophy and a check for $100,000.
“I don’t know what to think; it’ll probably take a week to set in — maybe a month,” Marks said. “I think I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid.”
Marks started the event with an early five-pound kicker. “I got lucky on Day 1 and caught a big one on the bed. That fish made my tournament.” By the end of that day, he had 19 pounds, 7 ounces and held down third place.
Offshore Strategy: Fish the Herring Spawn
But outside of that initial bed fish, his focus shifted offshore, where he capitalized on the herring spawn and the opportunistic largemouth and spotted bass.
Key Baits and Depths
“I started out throwing a Zoom Fluke Stick Jr and a Super Fluke on a 5/0 round bend worm hook and I’d catch a couple of good fish every morning that would be in my bag when I came to weigh in,” he said. “The rest of the day, I’d spend most of my time backing off a little deeper in 10 to 20 feet of water — sometimes 30."
“In the deeper water, I’d throw a 3/16-ounce SPRO Skip Gap shaky head with a Zoom Fluke Stick Jr.”
“I just ran around and went with my gut feeling,” he said. “I never let off the gas today; I ran so hard. It was a long day for me. I really didn’t think I had enough. Somehow, it worked out.”
Tucker Smith’s Strong Rally Falls Just Short
After climbing from 24th place on Day 1, Tucker Smith, of Birmingham, Alabama, nearly caught Marks. His four-day total of 67-10 was less than a pound behind first. “I just rode around and found some good stuff," Smith said. "I didn’t know it was gonna turn out this good.”
Luke Palmer finished third with 66-10.
The leader from Days 2 and 3, Drew Cook, finished the event in 4th with 65-07.
Looking Ahead: 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Fork
The Bassmaster Elites continue the 2025 Series at Lake Fork, Texas May 8-11. Big things happened the last time they visited this stop in 2024 when rookie, Trey McKinney wasted no time getting his name into the bass fishing history books. The Illinois pro became the youngest angler to win an Elite Series event with an insane four day total of 130 pounds, 15 ounces. This year is likely to be another exciting event as anything can happen at legendary Lake Fork.