2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake Hartwell, SC Conditions, Schedule & Updates
The fourth stop of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is about to get started on legendary lake Hartwell near Anderson, South Carolina. From April 21st to the 23rd, the Bassmaster’s top level pros will all be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize.
Where to Watch the Bassmaster Elite Series
- Watch Live: Bassmaster LIVE
- Live Unofficial Weights During Competition: BASSTrakk
- Live Daily Weigh In: Weigh In Show
- T.V. Coverage on FOX/FS1: Broadcast Schedule Here
- The ROKU Channel: Free Access to Elite Coverage
Attend the Bassmaster Elite on Lake Hartwell
Green Pond Landing 470 Green Pond Rd.Anderson, SC 29625 Directions
The event takes off from Green Pond Landing at 7:00 a.m. each morning and weigh-ins start at 3:00 p.m. every afternoon. If you haven’t seen it, Green Pond Landing is a bit of a destination in and of itself. If you’ve ever participated in a bass tournament, you’ll be amazed how well planned and organized this “boat ramp” is.
Plus, there will be a free, family-friendly, bass fishing expo on the weekend.
Saturday, April 26
Military and First Responder Appreciation Day
-Show your military ID to the Bassmaster DJ and get a free Bassmaster hat! Limited to the first 100 people.
BassmastHER Workshop
-10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Lunch included)
-Onsite at the Lake Hartwell Elite expo
-Click here for details and to reserve your spot by Friday, April 25! Space is limited.
- Network with a community of anglers to develop your skill sets and confidence on and off the water.
- Topics will range from bass fishing fundamentals to casting for accuracy, getting familiar with a bass boat, and discussing industry and sponsorship opportunities.
- For all skill levels but participants must be at least 14 years old.
- Workshops are $25 person that includes lunch, a BassmastHER hat, tote, notebook and more!
Sunday, April 27
B.A.S.S. Member Appreciation Day
-Show your B.A.S.S. member card to the Bassmaster DJ and get a free Bassmaster hat! Limited to the first 100 people.
Lake Hartwell Bass Fishing Conditions & Expert Predictions
As I covered in a recent story, Lake Hartwell, which spans nearly 56,000 acres along the Georgia-South Carolina border, is in a three-way tie for “most Bassmaster Classics” hosted—2008, 2015, 2018 and 2022.
Nestled in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the lake is mostly clear and deep, with some parts reaching depths over 200 feet. While there are some houses and shoreline development, much of Hartwell remains wild, with shorelines heavily wooded.
The Bassmaster Elites last visited Lake Hartwell in 2019. Like the current event, it was April, but very early April, not nearly the end of the month. Obviously, this is a very transitional time of the year, and those couple weeks can make a big difference. For what it’s worth, South Carolina’s Brandon Cobb won that event wire-to-wire targeting shallow areas and primarily catching spawning fish.
According to reporting on bassmaster.com this week, there will be shallow spawning fish in play, but there will also be a lot of post-spawn fish being targeted. And in most cases, those post spawn fish will be found fattening back up by taking advantage of the blueback herring spawn. Funny how that old circle of life works, huh?
In fact, the timing of this tournament suggests that the anglers who are best dialed in to that blueback herring spawn, are going to be the ones at the top of the leader board. And while flukes or soft swimbaits will be popular and effective options for targeting these post spawn fish, topwater lures can be very effective.
But at this time of the year, on a fairly large, fairly deep southern reservoir, it’s still entirely possible to put together a viable pattern with fish in any of the three-phases of the spawn cycle. The deeper, cooler water nearest the damn, may still have groups of fish that are just staging up to spawn.
With so many realistic options, it’s an interesting time of year for a tournament.
Anderson, SC Weather Forecast
Tournament Updates & Standings
Information will be updated as it is available.
Bassmaster Elite Tournament Rules: Lake Hartwell
- The tournament playing field includes Lake Hartwell and all rivers, creeks and canals connecting to Lake Hartwell. Only that water open to ALL public fishing will be considered tournament waters.
- The daily limit is 5 bass with a 12 inch minimum.
- The full field will start competition on Days 1 and 2. On Day 3 the field will be cut to the top 50. Only the Top 10 after Day 3 will qualify to fish on the fourth and final day, Championship Sunday.
Reminder of the New Electronics Rules for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series
1. Total Screen Size
Boats are restricted to no more than 55 inches of screen size. Inches are measured per the (diagonal) display screen size listed on each manufacturer's website rounded to the nearest inch.
2. Limited Live Transducers
Each competitor’s boat is limited to one (1) live transducer and this transducer must be mounted on the trolling motor shaft at the bow area of the boat.
3. Electronics Placement
All electronics must be mounted in a way not to obstruct the competitor’s line of sight while piloting the boat on plane. It is recommended that console electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 26 inches from the steering column where it exits the console, and bow electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 18 inches from the front deck.