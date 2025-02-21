Day 1 Bassmaster Elite at St Johns River: Jay Przekurat Shines in Florida Cold Front
Jay Przekurat Takes the Lead at St. Johns Bassmaster Elite
Unseasonably cool Florida weather was likely never going to get into the head of Plover, Wisonsin’s, Jay Przekurat. Back home, today’s low was minus-two, with a high that climbed to a balmy 27-degrees. Today’s five-bass limit of 24 pounds, 15 ounces, which gave him a solid lead in the 2025 Elite Series’ first competition day on the St Johns River, is evidence that he was unfazed.
“What a day; I couldn’t do any wrong today,” Przekurat said. “All I have to say is ‘I’m so happy to be fishing in Florida.’ At home yesterday they cancelled school because it was so cold. Whatever tomorrow is, I know everybody at home will be watching me fishing in Florida, wishing they were fishing in Florida.”
Wisconsin Training Meets Florida Bass Fishing
Many bass fans don’t realize just how diverse the bass fishing is in Wisconsin. Most picture clear, glacial lakes loaded with smallmouth bass. While that’s not untrue, there’s also lots of shallow, weedy, largemouth bass fisheries where Przekurat developed his chops.
“I’m fishing shallow; that’s what I like to do in Florida,” he said. “I’m not much for fishing past about 8 feet in Florida. I like a flipping stick, and I like to use a spinning rod with a wacky worm. It’s a lot like back home in Wisconsin. The only difference is this place has 8- to 10-pounders and we have 4-pounders.”
Przekurat’s Leading Baits and Techniques
His biggest bass, an 8-4, smashed a Strike King Baby Z-Too first thing in the morning. That set the tone. He fished flats, targeting bass that had moved up to spawn before the cold front stalled them out. “They’re still lingering in those areas; they’re not going to swim a mile away.”
Other Top Performers
Behind him, Lee Livesay sits in second with 22-13, and Bill Lowen holds third at 21-5. Meanwhile, John Cox leads the Phoenix Boats Big Bass race with an 8-13 Florida big’un.
Mike Iaconelli’s Surprise Performance with Recent Injury
An interesting side story played out today. Bassmaster legend, Mike Iaconelli hit the water sporting an elaborate, six-million-dollar-man-looking, high-tech brace, and a fairly serious injury to his casting arm. As of just two nights ago, he wasn’t sure if he would have to request a medical hardship and sit out the 2025 season. It was pretty amazing to see his name pop up in the Top 10 a couple times during the course of the day. As it stands, he’ll start Day Two in 20th place. If only he had an applicable catch phrase for this kind of performance. Maybe he'll come up with something for tomorrow.
What to Expect on Day Two of the Bassmaster Elite
Day Two looms even colder than today—highs only in the mid-50s. Even if that doesn’t trouble, northerner, Jay Przekurat, Florida strain largemouth bass have historically made it pretty well known they don’t care for it. But for now, Przekurat basks in the Florida chill, exactly where he wants to be.