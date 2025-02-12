2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: St. Johns River Conditions, Schedule & Updates
Bassmaster Elite Series 2025: St. Johns River Tournament Overview
The 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is about to get started on the legendary St. Johns River in Northern Florida. From February 20th to the 23rd, the Bassmaster’s top level pros will all be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize.
Where to Watch the Bassmaster Elite Series
- Watch Live: Bassmaster LIVE
- Realtime Unofficial Weights: BASSTrakk
- LIVE Daily Weigh In: Weigh In Show
- T.V. Coverage on FOX/FS1: Broadcast Schedule Here
The event takes off from Palatka City Dock & Boat Ramp at 7:00 a.m. each morning and weigh-ins start at 3:00 p.m. every afternoon at Palatka Riverfront Park. Plus, there will be a free, family-friendly, bass fishing expo on the weekend in conjunction with Palatka’s Azalea Festival which includes kids activities, food trucks, beer tents and live music.
St. Johns River Bass Fishing Conditions & Expert Predictions
Like many of the Elite tournament stops, the St. Johns River in February is a new puzzle to be solved every year, and it’s rarely the same solution as the last year. Rainfall dictates water levels and therefore the playing field. And thanks to last year’s hurricanes, the offshore grass that once held fish was mostly swept away.
According to Northern Florida native, and veteran Bassmaster pro, Bernie Schultz, “This year there’s an extra curve ball thrown at the Elite field—good old, dependable, Rodman Reservoir, the place with the most consistent grass and therefore consistent bass fishing, is off-limits for competition.”
“So, that leaves the main river, the backwaters and oxbows. While they all look good, they don’t all hold fish. And the few spots that do, are well known by this group of guys. With Rodman out of play, expect some pretty crowded fishing.”
“It’s been warm and dry for over a week, and the forecast shows more of the same through tournament time. There are definitely going to be a lot of fish on the bank, ready to spawn. But with the reduced playing field, again, it’s going to be crowded.”
Schultz mentioned he wouldn’t be surprised if the guy who wins it all, is the guy who finds something offshore, away from the masses—a staging area for either pre-or-postspawn fish—probably a shell bed.
With abundant shoreline cover, lots of guys will be flipping and pitching pads, wood and docks with jigs and/or plastics. But covering ground with horizontal presentations like a swimbait, vibrating jig or even a spinnerbait could prove just as effective and much more efficient.
Currently, due to the hurricanes from last year, much of the lush offshore grass has been flushed out of the system. There are plenty of backwaters and oxbows to explore, however, not all parts of this system are made equal and just because something looks fishy, certainly doesn’t mean it holds a population.
Day-by-Day Tournament Updates & Standings
Day 1 Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Day 2 Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Cut Day Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Championship Sunday Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
New 2025 Bassmaster Rules: What’s Changed?
The competition itself comes with some interesting new rules for 2025 including limited electronics and zero entry fees, so everyone is eager to see how this will play out.
The tournament playing field includes the St. Johns River and all rivers, creeks and canals connecting to the St. Johns River with a Northern Boundary of the Fuller Warren Bridge (I-95) in Jacksonville, Florida and a Southern Boundary of Hwy 44 in DeLand, Florida. No locking is permitted.
The daily limit is 5 bass with a 12 inch minimum.
The full field will start competition on Days 1 and 2. On Day 3 the field will be cut to the top 50. Only the Top 10 after Day 3 will qualify to fish on the fourth and final day, Championship Sunday.
Reminder of the New Electronics Rules for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series
Like all the professional bass tours heading into 2025, Bassmaster competitors face some new rules regarding forward-facing sonar.
1. Total Screen Size
Boats are restricted to no more than 55 inches of screen size. Inches are measured per the (diagonal) display screen size listed on each manufacturer's website rounded to the nearest inch.
2. Limited Live Transducers
Each competitor’s boat is limited to one (1) live transducer and this transducer must be mounted on the trolling motor shaft at the bow area of the boat.
3. Electronics Placement
All electronics must be mounted in a way not to obstruct the competitor’s line of sight while piloting the boat on plane. It is recommended that console electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 26 inches from the steering column where it exits the console, and bow electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 18 inches from the front deck.